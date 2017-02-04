We have some very exclusive news here at CowboysBlog.Net to report. This evening we went out to an autograph signing for Dallas Cowboys LB Jaylon Smith, who is enjoying the Super Bowl festivities in Houston, Texas.

In this brief, but telling interview Jaylon gives us some very exciting news on his health and his speed.

To see and hear it straight from Jaylon Smith himself, click play on our YouTube channel for this awesome news!

Who is super pumped by this news? I am ready!

Let’s Go Cowboys!