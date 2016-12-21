The NFL Pro Bowl players have been announced. This year it will take place in Orlando and it will revert back to the traditional AFC vs NFC.

The following Dallas Cowboys have been voted to the 2017 Pro Bowl:

QB Dak Prescott – 1st Pro Bowl selection

RB Ezekiel Elliott – 1st Pro Bowl selection

C Travis Frederick – 3rd Pro Bowl selection

LT Tyron Smith – 4th Pro Bowl selection

OG Zack Martin – 3rd Pro Bowl selection

Surprisingly, Sean Lee was not voted to the Pro Bowl. Lee made his 1st Pro Bowl last year as a replacement.

Other notable not voted in was Dez Bryant.