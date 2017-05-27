Dak Prescott is entering his 2nd year, and the haters are out in full force suggesting the Cowboys could be in for a sophomore slump.

I don’t believe that will be the case at all, and I pretty sure for Cowboys VP of Player Personnel, Gil Brandt would agree with me as well.

He offers two pretty impressive tweets to us today:

Pretty unique. Work ethic reminds me of some of all-time Cowboys greats I was around like Staubach, Aikman, Rayfield Wright. https://t.co/JiSVJPSVJS — Gil Brandt (@Gil_Brandt) May 26, 2017

Cowboys retest all players in offseason to compare to year ago. Was told @dak improved in every test (vert, cone, bench, etc). Not content. — Gil Brandt (@Gil_Brandt) May 26, 2017

That is very impressive to say the least. That is rare air. Staubach, Aikman, and Wright are legends in their own right, but to see this from Brandt has to make you feel good about Prescott.

For a video version of this news, click play below on my YouTube Channel.

Go Cowboys!