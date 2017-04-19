Thursday, April 27th is the most looked forward to day of spring for NFL fans. Whether you’re a diehard Cowboys fan like me, or you cheer for any other team, you’ll be tuned in with beer and wings to see who your team picks in the first round of the NFL Draft.

As I wrote last year, there are plenty of people who will look for ways to watch the coverage online without cable. Who the hell wants to pay hundreds of dollars a month to for only a few channels you watch, anyway?

This year is even better, as there are new options for watching the NFL Draft without cable, as explained by my friends over at CutCableToday.com. You can check out all the details in their guide here.

In case you don’t have time to read the full guide linked above, here are a few options worth considering:

Stream free with a Sling TV, PlayStation Vue, or DIRECTV NOW free trial. None of the services require a contract, and each is available for $20-35 per month should you decide to keep after the trial.

Log in to the WatchESPN app with your ISP credentials or a friend’s login. This will also work in your web browser.

Watch on NFL.com in your web browser. This option will likely require a login also, although there’s no official word just yet.

If you have any questions about this year’s draft streaming options, you can hit them up on Twitter (@CutCableToday) or Facebook (facebook.com/cutcabletoday). And in preparation for next NFL season, make sure you check out their complete NFL streaming guide that’s updated as new options are added.