At the end of the 2016 season, it was rumored that Jason Witten was considering retirement, but said he would be back for the 2017. Still though, there has been speculation on whether or not Witten would be extended and would he sign such a deal.

We now know that Witten will remain a Cowboy after signing a new 4-yr extension. This move will drop his $12 million cap and give the Cowboys some room to make some more moves down the line if they choose to.

Witten’s new deal will take him thru the 2021 season, at which point he would be 39.

My guess is Witten sees the Cowboys on the cusp of the Super Bowl and wants to be on board to hoist the Lombardi. He will get his chance, this is his last chance.

Let’s go Dallas, get the man a ring or two or three!