The Dallas Cowboys have decided to bring back a familiar face at the QB position — Kellen Moore.

Moore brings the Cowboys some depth behind Dak Prescott, but whether or not he’ll be the designated #2 remains to be seen.

Adding a vet later like Josh McCown could shuffle the lineup, but the move does assure the Cowboys will have Moore as a backup option for the 2017 season.

Moore will make the vet minimum $775,000

Kellen Moore broke his fibula during last year’s training camp when offensive lineman Jared Smith was pushed back by defensive end Lawrence Okoye. Neither player made the team, but both players involved in a play that may have changed the face of the franchise for years to come with the emergence of Prescott. Amazing.