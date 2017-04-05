We are just 3 weeks away from draft week, and here’s what we know. The Cowboys invites and private workouts have been defense and a lot of it. The Cowboys could come out of this draft with 2 DEs or 2 DBs or perhaps both and sprinkle in a token offensive player for fun.

The Cowboys are going all in and plan to throw quality bodies at this thing in hopes of turning the defense around quickly.

Mel Kiper and Todd McShay are following that same line of thinking with their 2-round mock draft. Here’s what that have to say:

ROUND 1 (#28):

Kiper: Jabrill Peppers, S, Michigan | Watch highlights

With cornerbacks Brandon Carr and Morris Claiborne and safeties Barry Church and J.J. Wilcox all gone in free agency, Peppers would probably play a hybrid safety role in Rod Marinelli’s defense. He’s a tremendous athlete (4.46 40, 35½-inch vertical) and the best punt returner in this draft. Dallas could also look at the pass-rushers left on the board — Taco Charlton makes sense if he’s still around. McShay: Taco Charlton, DE, Michigan | Watch highlights

Funny you should mention him, Mel. Charlton fits best as a 4-3 DE who can put his hand in the dirt and get after the passer. He isn’t an elite player, but he played his best against top competition in 2016, compiling 5.5 sacks against Penn State, Wisconsin, Ohio State and Florida State. (ESPN)

Taco Charlton makes sense the most sense between the two. The Cowboys have met with him and are hosting him as a 30-visit. There’s not a peep on Jabril Peppers interest as of yet and we know the Cowboys usually take the guys they have visited and had private workouts with.

ROUND 2 (#60):

Kiper: Jordan Willis, DE/OLB, Kansas State

One of the most productive defenders in the country (21 sacks over the past two seasons), Willis put up eye-catching numbers at the combine — his 4.53 40-yard dash and 39-inch vertical were second among defensive linemen. You don’t often see that combination of production and athleticism. A pass-rusher is just what Dallas needs. McShay: Josh Jones, S, N.C. State

After passing on a safety in Round 1, the Cowboys could target one here. Jones gets downhill in a hurry in run support, using his 220-pound frame and 4.41 speed to deliver a punishing blow. He has the athleticism and versatility to play in the box and in center field. (ESPN)

For me, I would love to come away with Josh Jones here in the 2nd round. He’s underrated and one of the best pure tackling artists in this entire draft and he’ll stick you hard too. Jordan Willis would make sense too and would be a steal this far down the 2nd round, plus there in legitimate interest here as they are meeting with him as well.

