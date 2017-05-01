The Cowboys have been busy after the draft signing priority undrafted free agents, and I have compiled a list of the latest signings including a try out invite for Joe Mathis, DE, Washington (foot)
Among the list are two QBs, let’s see if one of these guys can stick and make it to training camp
Lewis Neal, DE, LSU
Dan Skipper, OT, Arkansas
Kennan Gilchrist, LB, Appalachian State
Brian Brown, WR, Richmond
Woody Baron, DT, Virginia Tech
Joseph Jones, LB, Northwestern
Lucas Wacha, LB, Wyoming
Blake Jarwin, TE, Oklahoma State
Cooper Rush, QB, Central Michigan
Austin Appleby, QB, Florida
Jahad Thomas, RB, Temple
Nate Theaker, OG, Wayne State
Levon Myers, OT, Northern Illinois
Michael Coe, C/OG, North Dakota
Joe Mathis, DE, Washington (try out invite)
As in any year, this list will be fluid and change throughout the offseason. We’ll stay on top of any changes along the way.