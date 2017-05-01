The Cowboys have been busy after the draft signing priority undrafted free agents, and I have compiled a list of the latest signings including a try out invite for Joe Mathis, DE, Washington (foot)

Among the list are two QBs, let’s see if one of these guys can stick and make it to training camp

Lewis Neal, DE, LSU

Dan Skipper, OT, Arkansas

Kennan Gilchrist, LB, Appalachian State

Brian Brown, WR, Richmond

Woody Baron, DT, Virginia Tech

Joseph Jones, LB, Northwestern

Lucas Wacha, LB, Wyoming

Blake Jarwin, TE, Oklahoma State

Cooper Rush, QB, Central Michigan

Austin Appleby, QB, Florida

Jahad Thomas, RB, Temple

Nate Theaker, OG, Wayne State

Levon Myers, OT, Northern Illinois

Michael Coe, C/OG, North Dakota

Joe Mathis, DE, Washington (try out invite)

As in any year, this list will be fluid and change throughout the offseason. We’ll stay on top of any changes along the way.