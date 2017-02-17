The Tony Romo rumors are ramping up as expecting as we head closer to the NFL Combine. We are hearing everything from Romo being valued as a 3rd round pick, and no recently from Ed Werder from ESPN suggesting Romo expects to be released and not traded.

Source says Tony Romo expecting release, not trade, and believes he can start as #NFL QB 2-3 more seasons despite turning 37, injury history — Ed Werder (@Edwerderespn) February 16, 2017

For me, I am taking all of these with a grain of salt, but it further illustrates everything is on the table for Romo.

It’s been rumored he has TV deals lined up, but supposedly he has said no to that notion.

This decision will come down from the man himself, Jerry Jones.

For fans, we know the separation is coming, but a lot of fans know Romo is a solid QB and should warrant something via trade. There’s also the fan that feels this should be a mutual separation where Jerry does Romo a “solid” and outright releases him.

Werder gives us a peak at the financial ramifications

They can release in him advance of June 1 and designate him a post-June 1 cut and receive benefit of spreading cap hit over 2 years https://t.co/8YsiAvHF1J — Ed Werder (@Edwerderespn) February 17, 2017

Werder has been a hit and miss reporter on Cowboys coverage, but you do have to wonder if this is the path this ultimately ends up. Jerry will meet with Romo to discuss all the options.

What do you guys think? Will Romo be released or traded? Are the Texans Romo’s best fit?