Mel Kiper has released his annual 3-round mock draft and he goes defense early for the Cowboys.

Round 1 (#28) Derek Barnett, DE, Tennesse

Round 2 (#60) Fabian Moreau, CB, UCLA

Round 3 (#92) Gerald Everett, TE, South Alabama

Let’s discuss the picks.

Round 1: The Cowboys have interest in Barnett and he is one of their 30-visit prospects. Touted as a high character guys, and a player Marinelli and Garrett would like, this pick would make sense if he were to fall here to #28. He is being mocked all over the 1st round depending where you look. That being said, they is a possibility here is there. Question will be who else will still be available and would they be higher on the board than Barnett. We need pass rushers, so if he’s there you have to consider the pick.

Round 2: The Cowboys have interest in Moreau as well, he is a 30-visit prospect and would provide the Cowboys will depth and versatility in the secondary. Going in the 2nd round, I could see him moving inside to the slot fulltime even though he can play outside. His age is a bit of a concern, he is 23, so he may be a rookie contract and done type prospect. Not sure you would re-up a 27 yr old player, but you never know.

Round 3: Everett is a pick I’m not seeing as a good fit here in Dallas. The Cowboys have not met with him or had an y workouts with the player. Usually, the Cowboys will steer clear of players they have not met. Everett does have upside and could play a role on offense, but not a franchise tight end.

For more on this , click play below for the video version of this breakdown.