We are on the heels of the most exciting few days of the NFL offseason – the NFL Draft 2017. We’ve read-up on all the prospects associated with the Dallas Cowboys and looked at all the possibilities with all the mock drafts floating around out there.

The time has finally arrived, so let’s go over the when and where.

NFL Network and ESPN/ESPN2 will televise the draft live

Thursday, April 27 – 7:00pm CST (10 mins to select prospect)

Friday, April 28 – 6:00pm CST (Round 2 — 7 minutes to select & Round 3 — 5 minutes to select)

Saturday, April 29 – 11:00am CST (Rounds 4-6 is 5 minutes to selet, Round 7 is 4 minutes to select)

The Cowboys current draft picks:

Round 1 (#28)

Round 2 (#60)

Round 3 (#92)

Round 4 (#133)

Round 6 (#211)

Round 7 (#228)

Round 7 (#246)

If you don’t have cable or satellite there are some streaming options for you. Click here for all the details.