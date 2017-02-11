Today, I’m going to give you my tips for getting familiar with this year’s NFL draft prospects. I’m going to give you a list of people to follow on twitter who are well-versed with everything NFL draft related.

So, let’s get right into it. Here are the guys you’ll want to be following on Twitter if you aren’t already:

Bryan Broaddus – @BryanBroaddus

Dane Brugler – @dpbrugler

David Helman – @HelmanDC

DallasCowboys.com- @TheDraftShow

Mike Fisher – @fishsports

Walter Cherepinsky – @walterfootball

Mike Mayock – @MikeMayock

Daniel Jeremiah – @MoveTheSticks

Charles Davis – @CFD22

Emory Hunt – @FBallGameplan

Todd McShay – @McShay13

Josh Norris – @JoshNorris

There is a great NFL mock draft simulator I have been using for the past couple of years that I recommend and it is from Fanspeak.com called “On the Clock”, so definitely check that out.

I also like to visit WalterFootball.com for the latest prospect visits, they have an ongoing list that is updated throughout the draft process.

For more descriptions on who to follow and what tools to use for the draft season, be sure to check out my draft primer video from our YouTube Channel: https://www.youtube.com/cowboysblogofficial

Click play below to check it out along with a ton of other videos covering all the current Cowboys topics.

Thanks everybody!

Go Cowboys!