Today, I’m going to give you my tips for getting familiar with this year’s NFL draft prospects. I’m going to give you a list of people to follow on twitter who are well-versed with everything NFL draft related.
So, let’s get right into it. Here are the guys you’ll want to be following on Twitter if you aren’t already:
Bryan Broaddus – @BryanBroaddus
Dane Brugler – @dpbrugler
David Helman – @HelmanDC
DallasCowboys.com- @TheDraftShow
Mike Fisher – @fishsports
Walter Cherepinsky – @walterfootball
Mike Mayock – @MikeMayock
Daniel Jeremiah – @MoveTheSticks
Charles Davis – @CFD22
Emory Hunt – @FBallGameplan
Todd McShay – @McShay13
Josh Norris – @JoshNorris
There is a great NFL mock draft simulator I have been using for the past couple of years that I recommend and it is from Fanspeak.com called “On the Clock”, so definitely check that out.
I also like to visit WalterFootball.com for the latest prospect visits, they have an ongoing list that is updated throughout the draft process.
For more descriptions on who to follow and what tools to use for the draft season, be sure to check out my draft primer video from our YouTube Channel: https://www.youtube.com/cowboysblogofficial
