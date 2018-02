=

My first offseason prediction is on wax — I’m going to say Kavon Frazier will be the Dallas Cowboys starting strong safety in 2018 and beyond. Why? He’s a playmaker. Period.

For the complete breakdown of Kavon Frazier’s highlights, click play below.

