Football’s best time of year is here — the playoffs! The Dallas Cowboys own the #1 seed and our opponent could be determined as early as tonight.

With that being said, let’s take a look at the Wild Card weekend matchups and my predictions.

SATURDAY

OAK @ HOU (3:35pm CST) :

This will be another season where the Texans host a wild card game and lose to another NFC West team. Rick Smith is a horrible GM, but they will likely fire Bill O’Brien at the end of this game. Osweiller was a horrible free agent addition that Smith thought would be a gamechanger, and the results haven’t translated in Houston. The Raiders have just enough on the offensive line to give Connor Cook enough time to move the ball. Raiders win.

DET @ SEA (7:15pm CST) :

Seattle is not as dominant on defense in previous years, but their 12th man crowd noise could help supplement their struggles. Detroit could realistically pull off the uspet win. The Lions can play defense and they can move the ball in the air and on the ground. This should be a good game; however, in the end I have the Seahawks winning.

SUNDAY

MIA @ PIT (12:05pm CST):

The Dolphins beat the Steelers earlier this year, but this is the playoffs and in Heinz field. I would be shocked if the Dolphins win this game. The Steelers’ big three, Roethlisburger, Bell, and Brown will show up big in this game. Steelers win.

NYG @ GB (3:40pm CST):

This is the game CowboysNation will be watching closely. The Giants are the arch enemy and have stepped toe-to-toe with the Cowboys sweeping them in the regular season. As a fan you want the bravado and you want to avenge those regular season losses, but you also want the best path to the NFC Championship game. For me, you want the Lions to win tonight or you want the Packers to win Sunday. As for this game, the Giants defense should have a good outing. The Packers do not have a running game, which will let the defense go after Aaron Rodgers and lock down their passing attack. Packers offensive line will have issues with the Giants offensive line. Giants win.

Divisional Round Predicted Matchups

So, going with my Wild Card predictions, this is how the Divisional Playoffs will look like.

NFC:

NYG @ DAL

SEA @ ATL

AFC:

OAK @ NE

PIT @ KC

For more on my predictions be sure to watch our Wild Card Weekend 2017 Picks video below.

We’ll see how these games shake out today. I’ll have a Saturday post game video this evening, so be sure to subscribe and look out for that video.

Which teams are you rooting for or against this weekend? Let me know in the comments.