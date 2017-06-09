Ryan Switzer has been turning heads in OTAs and looking every bit the part at the slot position. With Cole Beasley and Lucky Whitehead missing times, Switzer has taken advantage of the opportunity and shown why he was a wise selection in the 4th round.

Could he be another 4th round steal for the Cowboys?

As far as what he’ll do his rookie season, the main guy is still going to be Cole Beasley. He knows the offense and has a steady rapport with Dak Prescott.

That’s not to say that Switzer could have that same rapport with Prescott, he did say he see Switzer as a quarterback friendly receiver, so maybe the ball comes his way more than we may think.

I’ll take a look at the current Top 5 slot receivers according to Pro Football Focus. Additionally, I’ll be looking at what these guys did their rookie years and I’ll come up with my estimation for Ryan Switzer.

