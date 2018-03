The Dallas Cowboys have been business meeting prospects during this draft season, and in this latest release I will go over which players the Cowboys have met with during the Senior Bow, NFL Scouting Combine, Pro Days, and scheduled private visits.

Click play for the latest.

=

=

=

=

=

=

=

=

=

=

=

=

=

=

=

=

=

=

=

=

=

=

=

=

=

=

=