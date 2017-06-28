The NFC East is arguably one of the toughest divisions in all of sports to win and become division champ. This coming season will surely be another brawl-fest.

The Dallas Cowboys needed to upgrade their defense and on paper they have done so with mid tier free agents and this year’s draft class.

Offensively, the Cowboys added a few WRs into the mix via the draft like Ryan Switzer and Noah Brown and a few undrafted free agents.

Question is, where do the Cowboys WR corps rank within the division?

