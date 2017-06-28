Quantcast
Ranking the 2017 NFC East WRs
Posted by on June 28, 2017

The NFC East is arguably one of the toughest divisions in all of sports to win and become division champ. This coming season will surely be another brawl-fest.

The Dallas Cowboys needed to upgrade their defense and on paper they have done so with mid tier free agents and this year’s draft class.

Offensively, the Cowboys added a few WRs into the mix via the draft like Ryan Switzer and Noah Brown and a few undrafted free agents.

Question is, where do the Cowboys WR corps rank within the division?

For more on this click the video version of this discussion below.

