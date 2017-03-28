Jerry and Stephen Jones are at the Spring League Meetings and he revealed a few thoughts on free agency and the Cowboys draft needs.

On Free Agency, Stephen says:

“Now let me be real clear, if a great offensive player shows up that’s of great value to us, that doesn’t mean we aren’t going to pick an offensive player. But our focus is on defense, and even though we lost some numbers on defense, some of them we were ready to move on from and then there are others – obviously, we replaced our corner (in free agency with Carroll). We had four really good corners, as it turned out last year.” (DC.com)

I’m sure you can read between the lines and guess whom he is talking about here. Pick any of the names that departed and you’d likely be correct. This is what I am really liking about Stephen Jones. He is a realist and think after all his years in with the Cowboys and taking notes from Bill Parcells, Wade Phillips on defense, and Jason Garrett, everything is coming together for Stephen.

Jerry Jones will leave this team in good hands with a more polished Stephen than when Jerry came into the league. Jerry had Jimmy Johnson, so that helped him early on, but Stephen has been here for all of it as well, and you could say he has been learning on the job from some of the brightest minds in talent evaluation. I truly believe we are seeing a transition of power with each passing season. Stephen is more visible in interviews and giving his thoughts, etc. Everything is starting to payoff.

On the Defensive Draft Needs, Stephen says:

“Well, I think at the end of the day, the blanket stance on the defense is the No. 1 priority is get more pressure and right there with it is 1-A, make more plays on the ball, turnovers,” Jones said. “We’ve been middle of the pack to lower in terms of those two categories and we have to improve. And that’s how you win football games.” (DC.com)

To me, this means defensive line, someone that can affect the QB. The Cowboys have looked at several defensive ends, but they have also looked at quite a few defensive tackles. They want the pressure from what every position can get to the QB. There are several names the Cowboys are looking at, and there will be guys there at #28.

By the sounds of it, adding another playmaker in the secondary is atop the list as well. If you feel good about Anthony Brown and Nolan Carroll on the outside, then the Cowboys could be looking for a playmaking slot/nickel back or a safety.

