Stephen Jones was on 105.3 The Fan moments ago, and came out and acknowledged the defense needs to be addressed. This is music to my ears, and something I am glad to hear, especially after yesterday’s poor performance. We need a playoff caliber defense, and we do not have that today.

Stephen Jones on changes for next year's #Cowboys: "upgrade the defensive side of the football." — 105.3 The FAN (@1053thefan) January 16, 2017

Jeff Cavanaugh also tweets:

Stephen Jones says this offseason the goal is to invest resources whether it be salary cap or draft picks to improve the defense. — Jeff Cavanaugh (@JC1053) January 16, 2017

Also at the end of the interview Stephen Jones said they were already working on the next step for the defense. I’m sure he means the players, but is there any chance he also means coaches. Do we need another defensive line coach?

It is good to hear all this from one of the main roster decision makers, so now we’ll see what they do with the draft and free agency.