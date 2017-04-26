The mothership, DallasCowboys.com held their annual Cowboys 7-Round Mock Draft during their Draft Show (Broaddus, Brugler, and Helman) and the picks were interesting.

Here’s what they were able to do:

Round 1 (#28): Adoree Jackson, CB, USC

Takk McKinley was still available, but all the other premium pass rushers were gone in their simulation. So, you have to go with the pros and cons of this pick. Jackson gives you that juice we’ve been missing in the return game and gives you starting options in the secondary. In the end they passed on Takk as he may not be a go until later in the season. I agree.

Round 2 (#65): traded w/Browns to move down 60 to 65 and picked up Browns 5th round pick #145:

Marcus Williams, S, Utah

Round 3 (#92): Tonah Kpassagnon, DE, Villanova

Round 4 (#133): K.D. Cannon, WR, Baylor

Round 5 (#145): from Browns: Treston DeCoud, CB, Oregon State

Round 6 (#211): C.J. Beathard, QB, Iowa

Round 7 (#228): Elijah McGuire, RB, Louisiana-Lafayette

Round 7 (#246): Erik Magnuson, OT, Michigan

This is an interesting draft that addressed some needs, and I could see this happening. Fans would obviously go bonkers passing on pass rushers in the 1st two rounds, but they added Kpassagnon to shore up depth and someone that could become a special player under Rod Marinelli’s coaching style.

They managed to select players the Cowboys have met, but also a good mix of players that the Cowboys did not bring in, which is usually how the real draft goes. So, be prepared to see names you are not as familiar with especially day 3 guys.