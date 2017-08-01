Last season Tyron Smith fought through various injuries, in particular a bulging disc in his back. He was able to fight through it and be effective.

No surgery was needed at the time, and looks like the back is flaring up again in training camp.

Jerry Jones was asked about Tyron and he said it is nothing to be alarmed, but I wonder if this continues will it become a problem? Emmett Cleary has been taking a bulk of the snap at LT with Tyron resting his back.

