The Dallas Cowboys are set to begin Phase 3 of offseason activities. The Cowboys new rookie class will be joining the veterans for OTAs this week which are set to begin May 23-25. May 24th will be media day, so we may see more and get more interviews from the players that day.

These set of OTAs are sure to have plenty of storylines. Such as Jaylon Smith, Rico Gathers, Taco Charlton, Ryan Switzer, La’el Collins just to name a few.

As a reminder, here are some important upcoming dates:

Voluntary OTAs: May 23-25, May 30-31, June 1, June 5-7

Mandatory Minicamp: June 13-15

Training Camp: July 24

Hall of Fame Game vs. Arizona (7:00 p.m. CDT): Aug. 3rd

Hall of Fame Enshrinement: Sat., Aug. 5:

Oxnard Camp Ends – return to Dallas : Fri., Aug. 18

Training camp resumes at The Star in Frisco: Mon., Aug. 21-Tue. Aug. 29

