The Cowboys have been somewhat active in free agency, and some of their moves are being considered upgrades over guys that have departed the team. That being said, the Cowboys are still in need of the “War Daddy,” someone who can affect the QB.

Dak Prescott has all his weapons back in 2017 with the re-signing of Terrance Williams and Brice Butler, but does that mean a wide receiver may not be picked in the draft? Maybe and maybe not.

If the season started today, they would be a bit thin in the secondary, more than the defensive line, so you have to wonder if the secondary may garner more attention in the draft.

For a hint at where the Cowboys are looking to upgrade, let’s take a look at who the Cowboys have met with.

COWBOYSBLOG.NET PROSPECT TRACKER 3/11/17 (players highlighted in blue indicate top 10 SPARQ score within their position group)

Offensive Line

Adam Bisnowaty, OT, Pittsburgh (SR) 6-6, 304 (medicals, tough, 4yr player, athletic, better suited RT) ( #23 SPARQ / 10.8%) 3rd Round

Dion Dawkins, OT, Temple (SR) 6-4, 314 (mauler, plays mean, powerful, zone scheme) (#6 SPARQ / 42.6%) 2nd Round

EDGE – Defensive Line

Takkarist McKinley, UCLA (COM) 6-2, 258 (medicals, shoulder) (#17 SPARQ) 1st-2nd Round

Carroll Phillips, llinois (SR) 6-3, 237 (tweener, 1yr starter) (#14 SPARQ / 46.0%) 4th Round

T.J. Watt, Wisconsin (COM) 6-4, 245 (has reach, non-stop motor, solid against the run, several knee medicals) (#3 SPARQ / 94.0%) 1st-2nd Round

Demarcus Walker, Florida State 6-4, 280 (COM) (sack production, consistency questions, versatile)

Defensive Tackles

Jaleel Johnson, Iowa (SR) 6-3, 309 (Marinelli type player, high motor, quick, 3-tech, Cowboys met) (#16 SPARQ / 5.3%) 3rd-4th Round

Larry Ogunjobi, Charlotte (SR) 6-2, 304 (played every year at school, quick, burst, disruptive, Cowboys met) (#2 SPARQ / 56.9%) 2nd-3rd Round

Dalvin Tomlinson, Alabama (COM) 6-3, 310 (1-tech, runner stuffing specialist, interviewed well with Cowboys) (#10 SPARQ / 21.6%) 3rd Round

Eddie Vanderdoes, UCLA (SR) 6-3, 320 (ACL, past injuries, run stuffing penetrator, Cowboys met) (#4 SPARQ / 38.4) 5th Round

Cornerbacks

Jourdan Lewis, Michigan (SR) 5-10, 190 (KR, will tackle, swagger on the field) 2nd Round

Safety

Justin Evans, Texas A&M (COM) 6-0, 193 (physical, physical in the box, riser,met with cowboys) 3rd Round

Wide Receivers

K.D. Cannon, WR, Baylor (COM) 5-11, 182 (athletic, speed, but body catches more than snatch) 4th-5th Round

Amara Darboh, WR, Michigan (SR) 6-2, 215 (not elite speed, body catcher, some drops) (4.45) 2nd-3rd Round

Dede Westbrook, WR, Oklahoma (COM) 5-11, 175 (has speed, slot guy, but a bit light) (DNP, bad interviews, stock dropped to 3rd day pick) 2nd-7th Round

Mike Williams, WR, Clemson (COM) 6-3, 225 (premier receiver, size, snatch, not elite speed) 1st Round

Tight Ends

Jake Butt, TE, Michigan (COM) 6-5, 250 (good hands, leadership) 2nd-4th Round

David Njoku, TE, Miami (COM) 6-4, 246 (drops, run blocking questionable) (#3 SPARQ / 93.2%) 1st Round

OJ Howard, TE (COM) 6-5, 251 (instant impact, run block can improve) (#5 SPARQ / 82.6%) 1st Round

Running Backs

Corey Clement, RB, Wisconsin (SR) 5-11, 220 (fumbles more than you would like, no break away speed, physical, 4.68) 5th Round

Joe Mixon, Oklahoma (PRO) 6-1, 226 (past off field, high fumble rate, 4.43, 21 reps, 9-10 broad) 2nd Round

Donnel Pumphrey, RB, San Diego State (COM) 5-8, 176 (4.48 speed, sometimes fumbles, shifty, quick, utility player, not strong 5 reps 225) 5th-7th Round

Aaron Jones, RB, Texas-El Paso (COM) 5-9, 208 (decent speed 4.56, shifty, and very athletic runner, pass catcher, productive) (#2 SPARQ / 75.0%) 5th-6th Round

Linebackers

Ben Gedeon, ILB, Michigan (SR) 6-2, 243 (depth, special teams ace) (#3 SPARQ / 63.8%) 5th Round

Quarterbacks

Greg Ward Jr., QB, Houston (COM) 5-11, 186 (dual threat, QB, but will try WR at the next level) 7th-UDFA

What is SPARQ?

SPARQ was created by Nike which measures a prospects level of athleticism using a prospects Speed, Power, Agility, Reaction, and Quickness times.

These numbers are typically pulled from the NFL Combine or Pro Days, using a players bench press, weight, 40, short shuttle, 10 yard split, 3 cone, vertical and broad jump.

For more information on SPARQ, be sure to watch our detailed video on how the Cowboys have utilized these numbers to draft and add several players to the team.

Click play below. Be sure to like and subscribe to the channel.

I will update this post as more prospect visits are revealed.

Thanks everybody!