News is trickling out that the NFL 2017-2018 regular season schedule will be released next Thursday, April 20th. This is a classic NFL move as it sets the stage for more excitement for the NFL Draft which would be the following week April 27-29.

Who do you guys want to open the season against?

Let’s take a look at what we know right now, here are the 2017 home and away games

HOME (2016 record)

NY Giants (11-5)

Philadelphia (7-9)

Washington (8-7)

Kansas City (12-4)

San Diego (5-11)

Los Angeles (4-12)

Seattle (10-5) — Kam trucked by Zeke in preseason

Green Bay (10-6) — Divisional home loss to Packers

ROAD (2016 record)

NY Giants (11-5)

Philadelphia (7-9)

Washington (8-7)

Denver (9-7)

Oakland (12-4) — AFC favorites until Carr injury

Arizona (7-8)

San Francisco (2-14)

Atlanta (11-5)

RECENT OPENING GAME RESULTS

2011: @NYJets (loss) 2012: @Giants (won) 2013: Giants (win);

2014: 49ers (loss); 2015: Giants (win); 2016: Giants (loss)

Garret 4-3 on opening day

For more on this discussion, click play below for the video version of this article