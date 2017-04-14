News is trickling out that the NFL 2017-2018 regular season schedule will be released next Thursday, April 20th. This is a classic NFL move as it sets the stage for more excitement for the NFL Draft which would be the following week April 27-29.
Who do you guys want to open the season against?
Let’s take a look at what we know right now, here are the 2017 home and away games
HOME (2016 record)
NY Giants (11-5)
Philadelphia (7-9)
Washington (8-7)
Kansas City (12-4)
San Diego (5-11)
Los Angeles (4-12)
Seattle (10-5) — Kam trucked by Zeke in preseason
Green Bay (10-6) — Divisional home loss to Packers
ROAD (2016 record)
NY Giants (11-5)
Philadelphia (7-9)
Washington (8-7)
Denver (9-7)
Oakland (12-4) — AFC favorites until Carr injury
Arizona (7-8)
San Francisco (2-14)
Atlanta (11-5)
RECENT OPENING GAME RESULTS
2011: @NYJets (loss) 2012: @Giants (won) 2013: Giants (win);
2014: 49ers (loss); 2015: Giants (win); 2016: Giants (loss)
Garret 4-3 on opening day
===
For more on this discussion, click play below for the video version of this article