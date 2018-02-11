The Dallas Cowboys are in offseason mode, but lots of work remains behind the scenes. The Cowboys are brainstorming which of their own free agents will be retained and which college prospects they will be targeting.

Looking a few draft classes ahead (2021), one intriguing prospect to keep an eye on will be John Stephen Jones.

John Jones has committed to the Arkansas Razorback football program for the next several seasons.

Question is this — If John Jones becomes a top QB by the end of his career, would the Dallas Cowboys draft him?

For more on this discussion click play below for the latest release.

