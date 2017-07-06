When the 2017-2018 NFL season starts, Dallas Cowboys fans will have a new way to watch their team online without cable. Recently, YouTube announced that it will expand it’s mobile-first live streaming service, YouTube TV, to 10 new markets, including Dallas.

What’s so great about the service? For NFL fans, the fact that the service streams local NBC, FOX, and CBS, mean you can watch all your local team’s games, along with several other Sunday and Thursday matchups. The package also comes with ESPN, which gives you MNF all season long.

The service also comes with unlimited cloud DVR functionality, meaning you’ll never have to miss a game. As for device availability, Youtube TV is a bit limited. The service is currently available on computers and mobile devices, Chromecast and TV’s with Chromecast functionality built-in, and on Apple TV using the AirPlay function.

YouTube TV will join PlayStation Vue, Sling TV, DIRECTV NOW, and others as viable means for streaming the Cowboys this season. For details on the most popular ways to watch NFL games without cable, you can check out CutCableToday’s guide here.

The service isn’t live in the DFW area at the time of writing this article, but we expect it to be available soon. When YouTube TV does go live in Dallas, you can try it out free for 30 days. After that, it will run you $35 per month, no contract required.