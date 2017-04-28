The NFL draft has become the premier draft event in professional sports in North America. It is exhaustively covered in the days and weeks leading up to ‘draft day’ and then two network put their ‘team’ of shouting heads telling fans of the sport just how great each one of these selections are. Those little sound bites are usually mostly filled with cliches about ‘upside’ and often times outrageous comparison’s to proven talent in that respective league.

The NHL draft doesn’t quite have the same build up or nearly the visibility of the NFL version, but I’d argue its far superior to the NBA and MLB drafts. Beyond the basic fact that the NHL appeals to a much smaller audience than the NFL, the NHL young future talent is less widely known because the talent is spread over most of the world instead of being primarily concentrated in the United States as is the case with football. So unless you’re a draft junkie, its tough to know who to be excited about beyond maybe 3-4 players.

That’s where I hope to provide some assistance. For the last few years I have been making a color-coded ‘movement tracker’ of the NHL Central Scouting’s list. I do this in order to create an easy to digest guide to see who were the top risers and sinkers in each respective draft class.

The Minnesota Wild have at times put a lot of stock into players whose draft stock rose significantly from the mid-term rankings to the final assessment. Brent Burns was a great example of this, and even though the Wild drafted him as a right winger from the now defunct Brampton Battalion his tremendous athleticism has allowed him to be a top Norris Trophy candidate as a defensemen. But you can get burned too as was the case with Brett Bulmer who rose nearly a 100 spots from his mid-term ranking back in 2010 but injuries conspired to turn him into a draft bust.

For your convenience I have linked each player to their respective page on Eliteprospects.com so you can see all of the statistical data you could want as well as see how other ranking entities saw this player and you can judge for yourself. Pundits have been saying this class is one of the weakest ones in the last decade and you can see there was lots of fluctuation in latter half of both the North American Skaters and European skater final rankings. No matter what I hope this movement tracker is helpful to you and I’d love to hear from you about the draft so feel free to contact me via the comment section below or on Twitter @CreaseAndAssist.

Here are this year’s top sinkers and top riser’s for the NHL draft class of 2017 according to NHL Central Scouting.

Top 5 Sinkers:

1.) #185 (NA Skater) RW, Shawn Boudrias (Gatineau, QMJHL) ~ the power forward hasn’t quite has blossomed despite a mid-season trade from Charlottetown to Gatineau as he dropped more than an other player according to NHL Central Scouting as he fell 82 spots from his mid-term spot 103rd. The 6’3″, 190lbs Boudrias had 17 goals, 33 points in 58 games but a lack of footspeed has scouts questioning his NHL potential.

2.) #171 (NA Skater) LW, Samuel Bucek (Shawinigan, QMJHL) ~ the Slovakian winger took the unusual step of moving from the USHL to the ‘Q’ but the results have been underwhelming as he dropped 74 spots from being rated 97th in the mid-term rankings. He showed some promise at the Under-18 tournament for Team Slovakia, but he had an underwhelming season with just 12 goals in 52 games for the Cataractes.

3.) #170 (NA Skater) C, Ben Jones (Niagara, OHL) ~ the Waterloo, Ontario-native dropped 71 spots from being rated 99th at the mid-term assessment. The playmaking center had an underwhelming 2nd season of major junior on a team desperate for someone to rise to the occasion. Jones had 13 goals, 50 points may not seem that bad but with just average size and speed scouts were hoping to see more.

4.) #193 (NA Skater) D, Walter Flower (Halifax, QMJHL) ~ the Nova Scotia-born defenseman fell 67 spots from being rated 126th at the mid-term. Despite having average NHL defenseman size (6’1″) his lack of physical development (just 163lbs) and his lack of production (10 points in 47 games) made him an easy target for a drop in the rankings.

5.) #198 (NA Skater) D, Saku Vesterinen (Charlottetown, QMJHL) ~ the undersized Finnish defenseman fell 61 spots from his mid term rank of 126th. Being 5’11” and a somewhat frail 165lbs with limited production (3 goals in 57 games) again made him an easy target for a significant decline in the rankings.

Top 5 Risers:

1.) #66 (NA Skater) RW, Kirill Maksimov (Niagara, OHL) ~ The skilled, 6’2″, 190lbs Russian-born winger had the biggest rise of any player listed as he rose 119 spots from being rated 66th from 185th in the mid-term rankings. His offensive totals are not eye-popping as he had 21 goals, 38 points in 66 games in a season split between the Saginaw and Niagara this season. The scouts liked how he responded with an increased role while playing for the Ice Dogs. He also had 4 goals in 4 playoff games.

2.) #95 (NA Skater) D, Vladislav Yeryomenko (Calgary, WHL) ~ The Belarus-born defenseman may not be physically imposing at 6’0″, 178lbs, but his stable, poised play in his own end caused him to have the 2nd biggest rise, jumping to 95th after being rated 199th in the mid-term assessment. His statistics are somewhat mundane, with 6 goals, 25 points in 62 games but he moves the puck well and settles the game down which quickly makes him a coach’s favorite.

3.) #74 (NA Skater) D, Matthew Kellenberger (Oakville, OJHL) ~ The Toronto-native is a Princeton (NCAA) commit and also brings stability and a decent frame that has helped him rise 91 spots going from being rated 165th at the mid-term. Kellenberger does have some offensive ability as his 10 goals, 28 points in 51 games suggests and if he’s going to Princeton he has to be fairly intelligent as they do not give out athletic scholarships at Ivy League schools.

4.) #104 (NA Skater) D, Fedor Gordeev (Flint, OHL) ~ The Toronto-born defenseman brings a lot of size and seems to be just starting to get used to his 6’6″, 211lbs frame which is why he rose 84 spots after being rated 188th at the mid-terms. Gordeev has split time between Flint and Hamilton this season and while his offensive totals 3 goals, 14 points in 62 games will not blow you away. He plays a space-eating game similar to that of Vancouver’s Nikita Tryamkin and a lot of teams would like a player like that in their lineup.

5.) #70 (NA Skater) C, Tyler Steenbergen (Swift Current, WHL) ~ Simply put, Steenbergen was one of the best finishers in the Western Hockey League and that was a big reason why the small (5’10”) center rose 68 spots from being 138th at the mid-term rankings. After being passed over in last year’s draft, Steenbergen’s game hit another gear this season and he lit the lamp 51 times, to go along with 90 points in 72 games. The Sylvan Lake, Alberta-native did not slow down in the playoffs as he had 8 goals, 14 points in 14 playoff games for the Broncos.

Our color coding system goes as follows.

+2 / -2 ~ Minimal movement

+3/+7 ~ Moderate positive movement

+8 or more ~ Significant positive movement

-3/ -7 ~ Moderate negative movement

-8 or more ~ Significant negative movement

(NR) ~ Not rated in mid-term rankings

North American Skaters:

#1 (1) C, Nolan Patrick (Brandon, WHL) ~ 6’2″, 198lbs

#2 (2) C, Nico Hischier (Halifax, QMJHL) ~ 6’1, 176lbs

*#3 (5) C, Casey Mittlestadt (Eden Prairie, USHS) ~ 6’1″, 201lbs

#4 (3) C, Gabriel Vilardi (Windsor, OHL) ~ 6’3″, 201lbs

#5 (6) C, Michael Rasmussen (Tri-City, WHL) ~ 6’6″, 215lbs

#6 (8) C, Cody Glass (Portland, WHL) ~ 6’2″, 178lbs

#7 (4) RW, Owen Tippett (Mississauga, OHL) ~ 6’0″, 200lbs

#8 (7) RW, Eeli Tolvanen (Sioux City, USHL) ~ 5’10”, 170lbs

#9 (10) D, Cale Makar (Brooks, AJHL) ~ 5’11”, 180lbs

#10 (16) C, Nick Suzuki (Owen Sound, OHL) ~ 5’11”, 183lbs

#11 (9) D, Juuso Valimaki (Tri-City, WHL) ~ 6’2″, 204lbs

#12 (12) D, Callan Foote (Kelowna, WHL) ~ 6’4″, 212lbs

*#13 (14) C, Ryan Poehling (SCSU, NCHC) ~ 6’2″, 183lbs

#14 (34) LW, Jason Robertson (Kingston, OHL) ~ 6’2″, 192lbs

#15 (20) LW, Isaac Ratcliffe (Guelph, OHL) ~ 6’6″, 200lbs

#16 (13) C, Shane Bowers (Waterloo, USHL) ~ 6’1″, 183lbs

#17 (17) RW, Kailer Yamamoto (Spokane, WHL) ~ 5’8″, 153lbs

#18 (26) D, Conor Timmins (SSM, OHL) ~ 6’1″, 185lbs

#19 (22) D, Henri Jokiharju (Portland, WHL) ~ 6’0″, 180lbs

#20 (11) D, Nicolas Hague (Mississauga, OHL) ~ 6’6″, 215lbs

#21 (40) C, Jaret Anderson-Dolan (Spokane, WHL) ~ 5’11”, 188lbs

#22 (28) C, Robert Thomas (London, OHL) ~ 6’0″, 188lbs

#23 (21) RW, Kole Lind (Kelowna, WHL) ~ 6’1″, 178lbs

*#24 (30) LW, Grant Mismash (USNDT, USHL) ~ 6’0″, 186lbs

#25 (25) RW, Nick Henry (Regina, WHL) ~ 5’11”, 191lbs

#26 (36) C, Aleksi Heponiemi (Swift Current, WHL) ~ 5’10”, 147lbs

#27 (42) D, Pierre-Olivier Joseph (Charlottetown, QMJHL) ~ 6’2″, 161lbs

#28 (18) LW, Nikita Popugaev (Prince George, WHL) ~ 6’6″, 217lbs

#29 (24) LW, Alex Formenton (London, OHL) ~ 6’2″, 165lbs

#30 (15) LW, Maxime Comtois (Victoriaville, QMJHL) ~ 6’2″, 200lbs

#31 (29) C, Morgan Frost (SSM, OHL) ~ 5’11”, 170lbs

#32 (57) D, Eemeli Rasanen (Kingston, OHL) ~ 6’7″, 208lbs

#33 (19) LW, Matthew Strome (Hamilton, OHL) ~ 6’4″, 206lbs

#34 (46) C, Josh Norris (USNDT, USHL) ~ 6’1″, 192lbs

#35 (45) D, Ian Mitchell (Spruce Grove, AJHL) ~ 5’11”, 173lbs

#36 (37) RW, Ivan Lodnia (Erie, OHL) ~ 5’10”, 182lbs

#37 (27) C, Adam Ruzicka (Sarnia, OHL) ~ 6’4″, 202lbs

#38 (23) RW, Stelio Mattheos (Brandon, WHL) ~ 6’1″, 192lbs

#39 (60) LW, Jonah Gadjovich (Owen Sound, OHL) ~ 6’2″, 209lbs

*#40 (47) C, Scott Reedy (USNDT, USHL) ~ 6’2″, 204lbs

#41 (33) D, Jarret, Tyszka (Seattle, WHL) ~ 6’2″, 190lbs

#42 (31) C, Jake Leschyshyn (Regina, WHL) ~ 5’11”, 185lbs

#43 (38) C, Alexander Chmelevski (Ottawa, OHL) ~ 6’0″, 190lbs

#44 (35) RW, Mackenzie Entwistle (Hamilton, OHL) ~ 6’3″, 175lbs

#45 (50) C, Morgan Geekie (Tri-City, WHL) ~ 6’2″, 178lbs

#46 (52) D, David Farrance (USNDT, USHL) ~ 5’11”, 189lbs

#47 (32) C, Nate Schnarr (Guelph, OHL) ~ 6’3″, 180lbs

#48 (53) D, Brady Lyle (North Bay, OHL) ~ 6’1″, 203lbs

#49 (75) D, Josh Brook (Moose Jaw, WHL) ~ 6’1″, 182lbs

#50 (62) D, Markus Phillips (Owen Sound, OHL) ~ 6’0″, 202lbs

#51 (56) D, Michael Anderson (Waterloo, USHL ~ 6’0″, 197lbs

#52 (70) RW, Lane Zablocki (Red Deer, WHL) ~ 6’0″, 190lbs

#53 (54) C, Antoine Morand (Acadie-Bathurst, QMJHL) ~ 5’10”, 178lbs

#54 (76) D, Maxwell Gildon (USNDT, USHL) ~ 6’3″, 191lbs

#55 (63) C, Mason Shaw (Medicine Hat, WHL) ~ 5’8″, 180lbs

#56 (58) RW, Kyle Olson (Tri-City, WHL) ~ 5’10”, 161lbs

#57 (78) D, Jack Rathbone (Dexter School, USHS) ~ 5’10”, 177lbs

#58 (49) D, Artyom Minulin (Swift Current, WHL) ~ 6’2″, 197lbs

#59 (105) LW, Ty Lewis (Brandon, WHL) ~ 5’11”, 177lbs

#60 (65) D, Reilly Walsh (Proctor Aca, USHS) ~ 5’11”, 181lbs

#61 (67) D, Luke Martin (Michigan, Big 10) ~ 6’4″, 216lbs

#62 (74) D, Cale Fleury (Kootenay, WHL) ~ 6’1″, 201lbs

#63 (48) D, Benjamin Mirageas (Chicago, USHL) ~ 6’1″, 180lbs

#64 (71) C, Zach Gallant (Peterborough, OHL) ~ 6’2″, 188lbs

#65 (55) C, Evan Barratt (USNDT, USHL) ~ 6’0″, 188lbs

#66 (185) RW, Kirill Maksimov (Niagara, OHL) ~ 6’2″, 192lbs

*#67 (43) D, Dylan Samberg (Hermantown, USHS) ~ 6’3″, 190lbs

#68 (64) D, Tyler Inamoto (USNDT, USHL) ~ 6’2″, 194lbs

#69 (122) D, Dmitri Samorukov (Guelph, OHL) ~ 6’2″, 180lbs

#70 (138) C, Tyler Steenbergen (Swift Current, WHL) ~ 5’10”, 188lbs

#71 (51) LW, Ivan Chekhovich (Baie-Comeau, QMJHL) ~ 5’10”, 177lbs

#72 (73) RW, Maksim Sushko (Owen Sound, OHL) ~ 6’0″, 181lbs

#73 (111) C, Nick Campoli (North York, OJHL) ~ 5’11”, 190lbs

#74 (165) D, Matthew Kellenberger (Oakville, OJHL) ~ 6’0″, 172lbs

#75 (41) D, Noel Hoefenmayer (Ottawa, OHL) ~ 6’0″, 191lbs

#76 (66) D, Antoine Crete-Belzile (Blainville, QMJHL) ~ 6’0″, 188lbs

#77 (84) D, Dylan Coghlan (Tri-City, WHL) ~ 6’2″, 189lbs

#78 (107) D, Mario Ferraro (Des Moines, USHL) ~ 5’10”, 184lbs

#79 (106) D, Nathan Knoepke (USNDT, USHL) ~ 6’3″, 202lbs

#80 (NR) RW, Michael Pastujov (USNDT, USHL) ~ 6’0″, 190lbs

#81 (61) D, Thomas Miller (USNDT, USHL) ~ 6’2″, 181lbs

#82 (91) C, Jordan Bellerive (Lethbridge, WHL) ~ 5’10”, 196lbs

#83 (44) C, Pavel Koltygin (Drummondville, QMJHL) ~ 6’0″, 195lbs

#84 (77) LW, Joe Teasdale (Blainville, QMJHL) ~ 5’11”, 190lbs

#85 (101) C, Bryce Misley (Oakville, OJHL) ~ 6’1″, 185lbs

#86 (87) LW, Ryan Peckford (Victoria, WHL) ~ 6’0″, 185lbs

#87 (109) D, Brendan De Jong (Portland, WHL) ~ 6’5″, 192lbs

*#88 (108) D, Robbie Stucker (St. Thomas Aca, USHS) ~ 6’3″, 178lbs

#89 (68) D, Cameron Crotty (Brockville, CCHL) ~ 6’3″, 182lbs

#90 (153) D, Scott Walford (Victoria, WHL) ~ 6’2″, 193lbs

#91 (148) LW, Kevin Hancock (Owen Sound, OHL) ~ 5’11”, 182lbs

#92 (89) D, Kasper Kotkansalo (Sioux Falls, USHL) ~ 6’2″, 198lbs

#93 (39) C, Greg Meireles (Kitchener, OHL) ~ 5’10”, 172lbs

#94 (69) D, Alexis Binner (Green Bay, USHL) ~ 6’3″, 209lbs

#95 (199) D, Vladislav Yeryomenko (Calgary, WHL) ~ 6’0″, 171lbs

#96 (59) D, Adam Thilander (North Bay, OHL) ~ 6’0″, 190lbs

*#97 (118) LW, Isaac Johnson (Des Moines, USHL) ~ 6’2″, 180lbs

#98 (88) C, Morgan Barron (St. Andrews Col., Ont-HI) ~ 6’2″, 200lbs

*#99 (72) D, Clayton Phillips (Fargo, USHL) ~ 5’10”, 182lbs

#100 (102) RW, Linus Nyman (Kingston, OHL) ~ 5’9″, 158lbs

#101 (86) RW, Marian Studenic (Hamilton, OHL) ~ 6’0″, 164lbs

#102 (125) RW, Joly D’Artagnan (Baie-Comeau, QMJHL) ~ 6’3″, 181lbs

*#103 (83) RW, Austin Pratt (Red Deer, WHL) ~ 6’2″, 226lbs

#104 (188) D, Fedor Gordeev (Flint, OHL) ~ 6’6″, 211lbs

#105 (90) D, Jacob Paquette (Kingston, OHL) ~ 6’3″, 200lbs

#106 (127) C, Patrick Khodorenko (Michigan St, Big 10) ~ 6’0″, 206lbs

#107 (79) C, Ryan McGregor (Sarnia, OHL) ~ 6’0″, 157lbs

#108 (82) LW, Jonathan Dugan (Northwood, USHS) ~ 6’2″, 185lbs

#109 (117) D, Michael Karow (Youngstown, USHL) ~ 6’2″, 200lbs

#110 (93) RW, Sami Moilanen (Seattle, WHL) ~ 5’8″, 185lbs

*#111 (128) D, Matt Anderson (Holy Family, USHS) ~ 5’11”, 199lbs

#112 (123) LW, Shaw Boomhower (Mississauga, OHL) ~ 6’0″, 184lbs

#113 (180) LW, Zachary Roberts (Owen Sound, OHL) ~ 6’0″, 184lbs

#114 (85) RW, Yaroslav Alexeyev (Sherbrooke, QMJHL) ~ 5’9″, 146lbs

#115 (92) LW, Austen Keating (Ottawa, OHL) ~ 6’0″, 170lbs

#116 (171) C, Philip Lagunov (Burlington, OJHL) ~ 6’0″, 187lbs

#117 (NR) C, Drake Batherson (Cape Breton, QMJHL) ~ 6’1″, 187lbs

#118 (NR) C, Drake Rymsha (Sarnia, OHL) ~ 6’0″, 187lbs

#119 (114) D, Nick Leivermann (Eden Prairie, USHS) ~ 5’11”, 194lbs

#120 (80) C, Jack Studnicka (Oshawa, OHL) ~ 6’1″, 171lbs

*#121 (145) LW, Noah Cates (Stillwater, USHS) ~ 6’0″, 165lbs

#122 (115) RW, Bobby Dow (Kemptville, CCHL) ~ 6’1″, 171lbs

#123 (100) C, Dylan Seitz (Kitchener, OHL) ~ 6’1″, 189lbs

#124 (139) D, Sean Durzi (Owen Sound, OHL) ~ 6’0″, 195lbs

#125 (94) D, John St. Ivany (Sioux Falls, USHL) ~ 6’2″, 197lbs

#126 (95) D, Jocktan Chainey (Halifax, QMJHL) ~ 6’0″, 198lbs

#127 (144) LW, Michal Stinil (Springfield Pics, USPHL) ~ 5’10”, 182lbs

#128 (129) LW, Kale Howarth (Trail, BCHL) ~ 6’4″, 201lbs

#129 (155) RW, Finn Evans (St. Michaels, OJHL) ~ 6’4″, 175lbs

#130 (NR) C, German Poddubnyi (Erie, OHL) ~ 6’2″, 181lbs

*#131 (NR) LW, Sam Huff (Maple Grove, USHS) ~ 6’0″, 180lbs

#132 (141) LW, Ethan McIndoe (Spokane, WHL) ~ 6’1″, 171lbs

#133 (130) C, Brett Leason (Tri-City, WHL) ~ 6’4″, 196lbs

#134 (154) D, Will Warm (Edmonton, WHL) ~ 5’11”, 179lbs

#135 (110) D, Dylan Plouffe (Vancouver, WHL) ~ 6’0″, 184lbs

#136 (NR) D, David Noel (Val’d Or, QMJHL) ~ 6’1″, 175lbs

#137 (NR) D, Matt Brassard (Oshawa, OHL) ~ 6’2″, 197lbs

#138 (182) RW, Nick Swaney (Waterloo, USHL) ~ 5’10”, 175lbs

#139 (NR) LW, Linus Weissbach (Tri-City, USHL) ~ 5’8″, 161lbs

#140 (119) D, Mark Rubinchik (Saskatoon, WHL) ~ 6’0″, 179lbs

#141 (NR) C, Liam Hawel (Guelph, OHL) ~ 6’4″, 175lbs

#142 (142) RW, Brett Davis (Kootenay, WHL) ~ 6’1″, 178lbs

#143 (164) D, Zachary Lauzon (Rouyn-Noranda, QMJHL) ~ 6’0″, 187lbs

#144 (143) D, Jacob Golden (London, OHL) ~ 5’11”, 163lbs

#145 (176) LW, Nicholas McHugh (Kitchener, OHL) ~ 5’11”, 165lbs

#146 (203) C, Cedric Pare (Saint John, QMJHL) ~ 6’2″, 205lbs

#147 (120) D, Brayden Gorda (Edmonton, WHL) ~ 6’2″, 188lbs

#148 (168) LW, Nick Isaacson (Peterborough, OHL) ~ 6’3″, 187lbs

#149 (98) D, Jonathan Smart (Regina, WHL) ~ 6’0″, 197lbs

#150 (96) RW, Cole Coskey (Saginaw, OHL) ~ 6’0″, 189lbs

#151 (116) RW, Carson Meyer (Miami, NCHC) ~ 5’10”, 180lbs

#152 (173) C, Mathew Philip (Niagara, OHL) ~ 5’11”, 175lbs

#153 (NR) D, Dakota Krebs (Tri-City, WHL) ~ 6’4″, 200lbs

#154 (NR) D, Trenton Bourque (Owen Sound, OHL) ~ 6’2″, 200lbs

#155 (NR) D, Johnathan Kovacevic (Merrimack, H-East) ~ 6’4″, 208lbs

#156 (124) D, Jack Ahcan (SCSU, NCHC) ~ 5’8″, 170lbs

#157 (202) C, Skyler Brind’Amour (Selects Aca, USPrep) ~ 6’2″, 170lbs

#158 (NR) D, Keaton Pehrson (Lakeville North, USHS) ~ 6’2″, 190lbs

#159 (158) D, Benton Maas (Elk River, USHS) ~ 6’1″, 185lbs

#160 (150) C, Tyce Thompson (Salisbury, USHS) ~ 6’0″, 149lbs

#161 (157) RW, Micah Miller (Grand Rapids, USHS) ~ 5’8″, 193lbs

#162 (113) D, Jakub Sirota (Cedar Rapids, USHL) ~ 6’2″, 186lbs

#163 (172) D, Noah Ganske (Bloomington Jefferson, USHS) ~ 6’5″, 188lbs

#164 (189) LW, Oliver Castleman (Niagara, OHL) ~ 5’10”, 180lbs

#165 (121) LW, Jacob Tortora (USNDT, USHL) ~ 5’6″, 162lbs

#166 (NR) RW, Artur Tyanulin (Ottawa, OHL) ~ 5’9″, 174lbs

#167 (131) RW, Denis Smirnov (Penn St., Big 10) ~ 5’8″, 185lbs

#168 (140) LW, Jayden Halbgewachs (Moose Jaw, WHL) ~ 5’8″, 157lbs

#169 (177) C, Ryan Hughes (Portland, WHL) ~ 5’7″, 151lbs

#170 (99) C, Ben Jones (Niagara, OHL) ~ 6’0″, 187lbs

#171 (97) LW, Samuel Bucek (Shawinigan, QMJHL) ~ 6’2″, 215lbs

#172 (156) C, Santeri Hartikainen (Groton, USHS) ~ 6’0″, 181lbs

#173 (NR) D, Daniel Bukac (Brandon, WHL) ~ 6’4″, 185lbs

#174 (197) LW, Andrei Grishakov (Calgary, WHL) ~ 6’0″, 204lbs

#175 (179) D, Philip Kemp (USNDT, USHL) ~ 6’3″, 202lbs

#176 (NR) LW, Skyler McKenzie (Portland, WHL) ~ 5’8″, 154lbs

#177 (NR) LW, Arnaud Durandeau (Halifax, QMJHL) ~ 5’11”, 183lbs

#178 (196) LW, Neil Shea (Lawrence, USHS) ~ 6’1″, 183lbs

#179 (132) D, Matteo Pietroniro (Baie-Comeau, QMJHL) ~ 6’0″, 180lbs

#180 (146) C, Graham Slaggert (USNDT, USHL) ~ 5’11”, 186lbs

#181 (136) RW, Maxime Fortier (Halifax, QMJHL) ~ 5’10”, 182lbs

#182 (133) C, Mark Kastelic (Calgary, WHL) ~ 6’3″, 203lbs

#183 (NR) RW, Zach Solow (Dubuque, USHL) ~ 5’9″, 184lbs

#184 (195) RW, Corey Andonovski (St. Andrews Col., Ont-HS) ~ 6’0″, 192lbs

#185 (103) RW, Shawn Boudrias (Gatineau, QMJHL) ~ 6’4″, 197lbs

#186 (198) RW, Ivan Kosorenkov (Victoriaville, QMJHL) ~ 5’10”, 187lbs

#187 (175) LW, Brayden Burke (Moose Jaw, WHL) ~ 5’10”, 170lbs

#188 (159) D, Hunter Lellig (Minnesota Magicians, NAHL) ~ 6’1″, 174lbs

#189 (194) RW, Cole Purboo (Windsor, OHL) ~ 6’3″, 205lbs

#190 (160) C, Josh Wilkins (Providence, H-East) ~ 5’11”, 170lbs

#191 (178) RW, Brannon McManus (Chicago, USHL) ~ 5’9″, 176lbs

#192 (NR) C, Parker Kelly (Prince Albert, WHL) ~ 5’10”, 170lbs

#193 (126) D, Walter Flower (Halifax, QMJHL) ~ 6’1″, 178lbs

#194 (174) C, Colt Conrad (Western Michigan, NCHC) ~ 5’9″, 175lbs

#195 (NR) C, Nicolas Guay (Drummondville, QMJHL) ~ 5’11”, 174lbs

#196 (NR) RW, Vladislav Dzhioshvili (Bloomington, USHL) ~ 6’0″, 192lbs

#197 (206) D, Cole Fraser (Peterborough, OHL) ~ 6’2″, 195lbs

#198 (137) D, Saku Vesterinen (Charlottetown, QMJHL) ~ 5’11”, 184lbs

#199 (NR) D, Brandon Crawley (London, OHL) ~ 6’2″, 203lbs

#200 (200) D, Leon Gawanke (Cape Breton, QMJHL) ~ 6’1″, 186lbs

#201 (211) RW, Lucas Boka (Windsor, OHL) ~ 6’0″, 191lbs

#202 (152) D, Zackary Hayes (Prince Albert, WHL) ~ 6’2″, 215lbs

#203 (NR) RW, Sean Josling (Sarnia, OHL) ~ 5’11”, 165lbs

#204 (112) RW, Ryan Bowen (Lethbridge, WHL) ~ 6’2″, 170lbs

#205 (163) C, Josh Paterson (Saskatoon, WHL) ~ 6’2″, 190lbs

#206 (NR) RW, Justin Brazeau (North Bay, OHL) ~ 6’5″, 210lbs

#207 (NR) RW, Jordan Martel (Baie-Comeau, QMJHL) ~ 6’0″, 176lbs

#208 (NR) D, Ryan O’Connell (St. Andrews Col, Ont-HS) ~ 6’1″, 170lbs

#209 (NR) LW, Kyle MacLean (Oshawa, OHL) ~ 6’0″, 175lbs

#210 (134) C, Matthew Wedman (Seattle, WHL) ~ 6’2″, 195lbs

#211 (NR) C, Otto Makinen (SSM, OHL) ~ 6’1″, 178lbs

#212 (204) D, Marc-Olivier Duquette (Drummondville, QMJHL) ~ 6’3″, 193lbs

#213 (135) C, Nicholas Deakin-Poot (Guelph, OHL) ~ 6’4″, 210lbs

#214 (192) LW, Logan Cockerill (USNDT, USHL) ~ 5’8″, 165lbs

#215 (147) LW, Ondrej Machala (Niagara, OHL) ~ 5’10”, 176lbs

#216 (NR) D, Jayson Dobay (Thayer, USHS) ~ 5’11”, 155lbs

#217 (NR) D, Ronald Brickey (Des Moines, USHL) ~ 6’3″, 193lbs

North American Goaltenders:

*#1 (3) Jake Oettinger (Boston U., H-East) ~ 6’4″, 212lbs

#2 (1) Keith Petruzzelli (Muskegon, USHL) ~ 6’5″, 180lbs

#3 (2) Ian Scott (Prince Albert, WHL) ~ 6’3″, 172lbs

#4 (7) Michael DiPietro (Windsor, OHL) ~ 6’0″, 200lbs

#5 (9) Stuart Skinner (Lethbridge, WHL) ~ 6’3″, 205lbs

*#6 (6) Dayton Rasmussen (Chicago, USHL) ~ 6’2″, 203lbs

#7 (4) Cayden Primeau (Lincoln, USHL) ~ 6’3″, 181lbs

#8 (17) Dylan Ferguson (Kamloops, WHL) ~ 6’1″, 189lbs

#9 (5) Maksim Zhukov (Green Bay, USHL) ~ 6’2″, 187lbs

#10 (16) Dereck Baribeau (Quebec, QMJHL) ~ 6’5″, 191lbs

#11 (10) Kyle Keyser (Oshawa, OHL) ~ 6’2″, 182lbs

#12 (18) Jeremy Swayman (Sioux Falls, USHL) ~ 6’2″, 187lbs

#13 (8) Alex D’Orio (Saint John, QMJHL) ~ 6’3″, 204lbs

#14 (13) Tomas Vomacka (Corpus Christi, NAHL) ~ 6’3″, 165lbs

#15 (11) Jordan Hollett (Regina, WHL) ~ 6’4″, 194lbs

#16 (14) Matt Villalta (SSM, OHL) ~ 6’2″, 165lbs

#17 (15) Josef Korenar (Lincoln, USHL) ~ 6’1″, 175lbs

#18 (12) Kaden Fulcher (Hamilton, OHL) ~ 6’4″, 183lbs

#19 (23) Jake McGrath (Sudbury, OHL) ~ 6’1″, 158lbs

#20 (20) Ryan Larkin (Miami, NCHC) ~ 6’1″, 199lbs

#21 (19) Stephen Dhillon (Niagara, OHL) ~ 6’4″, 186lbs

#22 (21) Daniel Lebedeff (Madison, USHL) ~ 6’2″, 190lbs

#23 (NR) Jaxon Castor (Dubuque, USHL) ~ 6’3″, 191lbs

#24 (26) David Hrenak (Green Bay, USHL) ~ 6’2″, 181lbs

#25 (31) Dawson Weatherill (Spokane, WHL) ~ 6’4″, 189lbs

*#26 (22) Jared Moe (Holy Family, USHS) ~ 6’2″, 206lbs

#27 (25) Christian Propp (Barrie, OHL) ~ 6’2″, 176lbs

#28 (NR) Adam Scheel (USNDT, USHL) ~ 6’3″, 190lbs

#29 (24) Matthew Murray (Fargo, USHL) ~ 6’0″, 190lbs

#30 (NR) Luke Richardson (Kitchener, OHL) ~ 6’3″, 160lbs

#31 (30) Ivan Prosvetov (Minnesota Magicians, NAHL) ~ 6’4″, 162lbs

European Skaters:

#1 (1) LW / C, Klim Kostin (Dynamo Moscow, KHL) ~ 6’3″, 196lbs

#2 (2) C, Elias Pettersson (Timra, Swe. 2) ~ 6’2″, 161lbs

#3 (3) C, Lias Andersson (HV71, Eliteserien) ~ 5’11”, 198lbs

#4 (6) D, Miro Heiskanen (HIFK, Sm-Liiga) ~ 6’0″, 170lbs

#5 (5) C, Martin Necas (Brno, Czech Elite) ~ 6’0″, 167lbs

#6 (7) D, Timothy Liljegren (Rogle, Eliteserien) ~ 6’0″, 191lbs

#7 (4) LW/RW, Kristian Vesalainen (Frolunda, Eliteserien) ~ 6’3″, 207lbs

#8 (8) D, Urho Vaakanainen (JYP, Sm-Liiga,) ~ 6’0″, 185lbs

#9 (16) D, Erik Brannstrom (HV71, Eliteserien) ~ 5’10”, 173lbs

#10 (11) C, Jesper Boqvist (Brynas, Eliteserien) ~ 6’0″, 179lbs

#11 (15) C, Filip Chytil (Zlin, Czech Elite) ~ 6’0″, 178lbs

#12 (12) C, Marcus Davidsson (Djuargarden, Eliteserien) ~ 6’0″, 191lbs

#13 (18) C, Alexei Lipanov (Balashikha, Rus.2) ~ 6’0″, 165lbs

#14 (9) RW, Ostap Safin (Sparta Jr, Czech Jr.) ~ 6’4″, 191lbs

#15 (10) D, Filip Westerlund (Frolunda, Eliteserien) ~ 5’11”, 180lbs

#16 (39) C, Alexandre Texier (Grenoble, France) ~ 6’0″, 187lbs

#17 (13) C, Joni Ikonen (Frolunda Jr., Swe Jr) ~ 6’0″, 178lbs

#18 (19) RW/C, Lukas Elvenes (Rogle Jr., Swe. Jr) ~ 6’0″, 173lbs

#19 (14) RW, Jonas Rondbjerg (Vaxjo Jr, Swe Jr.) ~ 6’2″, 187lbs

#20 (17) D, Robin Salo (Sport, Sm-Liiga) ~ 6’1″, 187lbs

#21 (63) RW, Alexey Toropchenko (MVD Balashikha 2, Rus.2) ~ 6’3″, 187lbs

#22 (79) C, Pavel Shen (Khanty, Rus. 2) ~ 6’1″, 183lbs

#23 (28) LW, Kirill Slepets (Yaroslavl 2, Rus.2) ~ 5’10”, 165lbs

#24 (21) C, Rickard Hugg (Leksand Jr., Swe. Jr) ~ 5’10”, 179lbs

#25 (32) D, Gustav Lindstrom (Almtuna, Swe.2) ~ 6’2″, 187lbs

#26 (20) D, Jakub Galvas (Olomouc, Czec Elite) ~ 5’11”, 161lbs

#27 (67) RW, Alexander Volkov (SKA St. Petersburg 2, Rus. 2) ~ 6’1″, 191lbs

#28 (35) RW, Andrei Altybarmakyan (LVY St. Petersburg 2, Rus.2) ~ 5’11”, 183lbs

#29 (23) RW, Daniil Skorikov (Ufa 2, Rus. 2) ~ 6’4″, 188lbs

#30 (46) D, Tobias Geisser (Zug Academy, Swiss 2) ~ 6’4″, 200lbs

#31 (22) D, David Kvasnicka (Plzen, Czech Elite) ~ 5’9″, 172lbs

#32 (24) RW, Jaroslav Dvorak (Karlove Vary Jr., Czech Jr.) ~ 6’0″, 176lbs

#33 (71) D, Dmitri Rodionychev (Nizhny Novgorod, KHL) ~ 6’4″, 216lbs

#34 (49) D, Pavel Yelshansky (Dynamo St. Petersburg, 2, Rus2) ~ 6’2″, 196lbs)

#35 (25) D, Gleb Shutov (Omsk 2, Rus. 2) ~ 6’2″, 176lbs

#36 (62) D, Jonathan Asplund (Djargarden Jr., Swe. Jr.) ~ 6’3″, 180lbs

#37 (27) D, Venyamin Baranov (Dynamo St. Petersburg Jr, Rus. Jr.) ~ 6’1″, 198lbs

#38 (29) D, Grigory Afonkin (Magnitogorsk 2, Rus. 2) ~ 6’3″, 185lbs

#39 (30) RW, Matej Novak (Brno Jr, Czech Jr.) ~ 6’0″, 172lbs

#40 (92) LW/RW, Fabian Zetterlund (Farjestads Jr., Swe. Jr.) ~ 5’11”, 195lbs

#41 (68) D, Otto Latvala (HPK Jr., Fin Jr.) ~ 6’5″, 189lbs

#42 (33) C, Emil Bemstrom (Leksand Jr., Swe Jr.) ~ 5’11”, 177lbs

#43 (34) D, Mark Pavlikov (Yaroslav 2, Rus. 2) ~ 5’11”, 170lbs

#44 (66) D, Calle Sjalin (Ostersund, Swe.3) ~ 6’1″, 179lbs

#45 (36) LW, Jan Kern (Sparta Jr., Czech Jr.) ~ 5’10”, 178lbs

#46 (NR) RW, Daniel Kurovsky (Vitkovice, Czech Elite) ~ 6’4″, 198lbs

#47 (37) C, Ondrej Chrtek (Liberec U18, Czech U18) ~ 6’0″, 165lbs

#48 (NR) C, Andrei Svetlakov (CSKA, KHL) ~ 6’0″, 202lbs

#49 (59) C, Jan Hladonik (Trinec Jr, Czech Jr.) ~ 5’9″, 161lbs

#50 (NR) C, Dominik Lakatos (Liberec, Czech Elite) ~ 6’0″, 178lbs

#51 (43) D, Radim Salda (Karlovy Vary Jr, Czech Jr.) ~ 6’1″, 176lbs

#52 (48) LW, Jakub Lacka (Trinec Jr., Czech Jr.) ~ 5’11”, 176lbs

#53 (38) C, Adam Kubik (Kladno, Czech Jr.) ~ 6’0″, 165lbs

#54 (NR) C, Santeri Virtanen (TPS Jr., Fin Jr.) ~ 6’2″, 194lbs

#55 (69) C, Kalle Miketinac (Frolunda Jr., Swe Jr.) ~ 5’11”, 183lbs

#56 (NR) RW, Daniil Vovchenko (Cherepovets, KHL) ~ 5’10”, 172lbs

#57 (NR) C, Linus Olund (Brynas Jr., Swe. Jr.) ~ 5’11”, 185lbs

#58 (87) C, Aarne Talvitie (Blues Jr., Fin. Jr.) ~ 5’10”, 198lbs

#59 (44) D, Kirill Zotov (Magnitogorsk Jr., Rus. Jr.) ~ 6’1″, 187lbs

#60 (45) RW, Alexander Oskin (Ufa 2, Rus. Jr.) ~ 6’3″, 185lbs

#61 (47) C, Ivan Lisin (Yaroslavl Jr., Rus. Jr.) ~ 6’3″, 200lbs

#62 (NR) RW, Erik Walli Wetterholm (Djugarden Jr, Swe. Jr.) ~ 6’1″, 179lbs

#63 (26) C, Jesse Koskenkorva (Karpat Jr, Fin. Jr.) ~ 6’0″, 177lbs

#64 (NR) RW, Alexander Pavlenko (Yeketarinburg 2, Rus. Jr.) ~ 6’2″, 194lbs

#65 (52) LW, Filip Sveningsson (HV71 Jr., Swe. Jr.) ~ 6’0″, 180lbs

#66 (42) LW/C, Tim Soderlund (Skelleftea, Eliteserien) ~ 5’9″, 163lbs

#67 (64) D, William Lindgren (Orebro Jr., Swe. Jr.) ~ 6’4″, 209lbs

#68 (54) LW, Vladimir Vybiral (L. Mikulas, Slovakia) ~ 6’1″, 183lbs

#69 (72) LW, Jan Vaclavek (Zlin Jr, Czech Jr.) ~ 6’0″, 176lbs

#70 (51) D, Dalimil Mikyska (Brno Jr, Czech Jr.) ~ 6’1″, 200lbs

#71 (60) D, Martin Bodak (Tappara Jr., Fin. Jr.) ~ 6’1″, 194lbs

#72 (55) RW, Jakub Pour (Plzen Jr., Czech Jr.) ~ 6’3″, 187lbs

#73 (75) RW, Aatu Luusuaniemi (Karpat Jr., Fin. Jr.) ~ 6’1″, 196lbs

#74 (56) C, Maxim Marushev (Irbis Kazan, Rus. Jr.) ~ 6’0″, 176lbs

#75 (86) RW, Patrik Hrehorcak (Trinec Jr., Czech Jr. ) ~ 5’10”, 178lbs

#76 (73) D, Matyas Zelingr (Kladno Jr., Czech Jr.) ~ 6″3″, 190lbs

#77 (57) RW, Marek Skvrne (Brno Jr., Czech Jr.) ~ 6’0″, 172lbs

#78 (58) C, Nikita Anokhovsky (Yaroslavl 2, Rus. Jr.) ~ 6’0″, 187lbs

#79 (NR) C, Lukas Haudum (Malmo, Eliteserien) ~ 6’0″, 183lbs

#80 (NR) LW, Alexander Belyayev (Khanty, Rus. Jr.) ~ 6’1″, 180lbs

#81 (NR) LW, Pavel Voronkov (Yeketarineburg 2, Rus. Jr.) ~ 6’0″, 180lbs

#82 (50) D, Tomas Hedera (Bratislava Jr., Slovakia Jr.) ~ 6’1″, 194lbs

#83 (106) C, Eetu Luostarinen (Kalpa, Sm-Liiga) ~ 6’2″, 178lbs

#84 (105) LW/C, Filip Krivosik (HPK Jr., Fin. Jr.) ~ 6’4″, 213lbs

#85 (78) D, Juho Korhonen (Karpat Jr., Fin. Jr.) ~ 5’9″, 167lbs

#86 (96) RW, Joona Luoto (Tappara, Sm-Liiga) ~ 6’2″, 185lbs

#87 (83) D, Lucas Gustavsson (Brynas Jr., Swe. Jr.) ~ 6’2″, 191lbs

#88 (113) C, Jacob Peterson (Frolunda Jr., Swe. Jr.) ~ 6’0″, 165lbs

#89 (NR) C, Artyom Belotsky (Yeketarineburg 2, Rus. Jr.) ~ 6’1″, 165lbs

#90 (65) C, Kirill Popov (Khanty 2, Rus. Jr.) ~ 6’0″, 172lbs

#91 (99) D, Marek Korencik (Lulea Jr., Swe. Jr.) ~ 6’2″, 194lbs

#92 (70) LW, Mikhail Zholobov (Spartak 2, Rus. Jr.) ~ 6’0″, 169lbs

#93 (74) C, Kirill Belyayev (Khanty 2, Rus. Jr.) ~ 6’2″, 218lbs

#94 (89) C, Sven Leuenberger (Zug Jr., Swiss Jr.) ~ 5’10”, 187lbs

#95 (94) RW, William Wia (Djugarden Jr., Swe. Jr.) ~ 5’11”, 163lbs

#96 (76) LW/RW, Kirill Kozhevnikov (Khanty 2, Rus. Jr.) ~ 6’2″, 205lbs

#97 (84) LW/C, Hugo Leufvenius (Linkoping Jr., Swe. Jr.) ~ 6’3″, 218lbs

#98 (77) LW, Jakub Wojnar (Sparta Jr, Czech Jr.) ~ 6’1″, 185lbs

#99 (115) D, Oliver Gatz Nielsen (Herning, Denmark) ~ 6’1″, 207lbs

#100 (80) LW, Roman Ivashov (Yeketarineburg 2, Rus. Jr.) ~ 6’1″, 187lbs

#101 (NR) RW, Yegor Fateyev (Yaroslavl 2, Rus. Jr.) ~ 6’2″, 191lbs

#102 (81) C, Georgi Ivanov (Yaroslavl 2, Rus. Jr.) ~ 6’0″, 189lbs

#103 (NR) LW, Emils Gegeris (Riga 2, Rus. Jr.) ~ 6’0″, 174lbs

#104 (82) D, August Berg (Brynas Jr., Swe. Jr.) ~ 5’11”, 167lbs

#105 (41) RW, Jonathan Davidsson (Djugarden, Eliteserien) ~ 5’11”, 185lbs

#106 (31) LW, Dmitri Ovechkin (SKA St. Petersburg 2, Rus. Jr.) ~ 6’0″, 172lbs

#107 (NR) D, Ivan Kovalyov (Yaroslavl 2, Rus. Jr.) ~ 6’2″, 194lbs

#108 (90) LW, Thomas Reichel (Rosenheim Jr., Germany Jr.) ~ 6’3″, 196lbs

#109 (61) D, Victor Berglund (Modo Jr., Swe. Jr.) ~ 6’0″, 165lbs

#110 (85) D, Jan Bednar (Liberec Jr., Czech Jr.) ~ 6’1″, 200lbs

#111 (108) LW/C, Marek Rubner (Plzen Jr., Czech Jr.) ~ 6’2″, 194lbs

#112 (88) D, Samuel Fereta (Bratislava Jr., Slovakia Jr.) ~ 6’3″, 200lbs

#113 (NR) RW, Lukass Sicevs (Riga 2, Rus. Jr.) ~ 6’2″, 194lbs

#114 (93) D, Bernard Isiguzo (Blues Jr., Fin. Jr.) ~ 5’10”, 207lbs

#115 (114) D, Henrik Malmstrom (Linkoping Jr., Swe. Jr.) ~ 6’6″, 187lbs

#116 (97) D, Sebastian Walfridsson (Modo Jr., Swe. Jr.) ~ 6’0″, 194lbs

#117 (NR) LW/C, Jerry Turkulainen (JYP, Sm-Liiga) ~ 5’7″, 147lbs

#118 (98) C, Santeri Aalto (Tappara Jr., Fin. Jr.) ~ 6’2″, 178lbs

#119 (101) LW, Erik Smolka (Trencin Jr., Slovakia Jr.) ~ 6’2″, 192lbs

#120 (102) C, Matus Havrila (Slovakia U18, Slovakia Jr.) ~ 5’10”, 189lbs

#121 (NR) LW, Adam Kalaj (Kladno Jr., Czech Jr.) ~ 5’11”, 178lbs

#122 (103) LW, Milos Fafrak (Slovakia U18, Slovakia Jr.) ~ 6’2″, 172lbs

#123 (NR) D, Ondrej Trejbal (Pardubice Jr., Czech Jr.) ~ 6’3″, 183lbs

#124 (NR) D, Petr Kalina (Sparta, Czech Elite) ~ 6’0″, 180lbs

#125 (NR) C, Anton Johansson (Orebro Jr., Swe. Jr.) ~ 5’9″, 173lbs

#126 (117) RW/C, Raphael Prassl (Zurich, Swiss 2) ~ 6’0″, 176lbs

#127 (104) D, Martin Kupec (Slovakia U18, Slovakia Jr.) ~ 6’0″, 202lbs

#128 (NR) C, Jakub Urbanek (Slovakia U18, Slovakia Jr.) ~ 6’4″, 189lbs

#129 (NR) LW, Milos Kelemen (Svolen, Slovkia Elite) ~ 6’2″, 194lbs

#130 (100) LW, Jan Becvar (Litvinov Jr., Czech Jr.) ~ 6’3″, 200lbs

#131 (118) LW, Marcus Sylvegard (Malmo Jr., Swe Jr.) ~ 6’0″, 178lbs

#132 (NR) LW, Oskar Stal Lyrenas (Modo Jr., Swe.Jr.) ~ 6’1″, 194lbs

#133 (107) D, Matous Horsky (Boleslav U18, Czech Jr.) ~ 6’2″, 194lbs

#134 (112) LW, Emil Oksanen (Espoo, Fin.2) ~ 6’1″, 189lbs

#135 (NR) RW, Jussi Tammela (Kalpa Jr., Fin. Jr.) ~ 6’0″, 185lbs

#136 (NR) D, Roberts Kalkis (Riga 2, Rus. Jr.) ~ 6’1″, 194lbs

#137 (120) D, Roger Karrer (Zurich, Swiss 2) ~ 5’11”, 181lbs

#138 (NR) LW, Aleksi Klemetti (Kalpa Jr., Fin. Jr.) ~ 5’7″, 143lbs

#139 (NR) C, Deniss Smirnovs (Geneve Jr., Swiss Jr.) ~ 5’9″, 165lbs

#140 (NR) RW/C, David Tomasek (Pardubice, Czech Elite) ~ 6’2″, 185lbs

European Goaltenders:

#1 (1) Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen (HPK Jr., Fin. Jr.) ~ 6’4″, 196lbs

#2 (2) Olle Eriksson-Ek (Farjestads Jr., Swe. Jr.) ~ 6’2″, 183lbs

#3 (NR) Adam Ahman (HP71 Jr., Swe. Jr.) ~ 6’0″, 163lbs

#4 (6) Jiri Patera (Budovice Jr., Czech Jr.) ~ 6’2″, 209lbs

#5 (NR) Kirill Ustimenko (Dynamo St. Petersburg 2, Rus. Jr.) ~ 6’3″, 187lbs

#6 (9) Lassi Lehtinen (Lukko Jr., Fin. Jr.) ~ 5’11”, 169lbs

#7 (4) Alexander Samoilov (CSKA 2, Rus. 2) ~ 6’2″, 178lbs

#8 (5) Arvid Soderblom (Frolunda Jr., Swe. Jr.) ~ 6’2″, 177lbs

#9 (7) Eetu Makiniemi (Jokerit Jr., Fin. Jr.) ~ 6’2″, 176lbs

#10 (3) Daniil Tarasov (Ufa 2, Rus. 2) ~ 6’4″, 180lbs

#11 (NR) Matteo Ritz (Lusanne Jr., Swiss Jr.) ~ 6’3″, 198lbs

#12 (10) Juraj Sklenar (Slovakia U18, Slovakia Jr.) ~ 6’1″, 172lbs

#13 (NR) Juraj Ovecka (Slovakia U18, Slovakia Jr.) ~ 6’4″, 200lbs