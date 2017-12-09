You are driving your car, being attentive as you check your mirrors for traffic as you venture out on to a wintry, wind-swept road. You are driving the speed limit, you aren’t texting and driving, you are 100% focused. Suddenly you find your car slipping into a tailspin, you try to regain control but to no avail. You spin out and wind up facing the wrong direction on the road. Luckily for you, no one was all that close behind you or otherwise and you take a deep breath of relief. It was bad, it was scary but its all over and everyone’s fine. In a lot of ways, it can be like that in professional sports. The loss of control can come quickly and unexpectedly and many times the terror is the only pain that is felt. However, as we know, it can sometimes end far worse.

The Minnesota Wild had to have felt that way on Tuesday night, holding a 2-1 lead in Los Angeles to watch the wheels fall off in the 3rd against the Kings. The Wild take on a Anaheim Ducks squad which resembles a M*A*S*H unit with the amount of injuries they’ve sustained. Can the Wild recover and earn a victory in Orange County?

1st Period Thoughts: In a sparsely attended Honda Center (sure, the fires are bad but this is what we see almost everytime these two clubs play) the Wild had some good chances early as a long shot on goal drew a rebound from John Gibson that was swept up by Nino Niederreiter who sent a shot off the post with a yawning net to work with. A few minutes later the Wild had another quality opportunity when Jason Zucker and Mikko Koivu worked a give-and-go as Koivu’s pass got to Zucker who got a step on Brandon Montour for a quick backhand bid that Gibson fought off. Unfortunately those were really the best chances the Wild had. Ryan Suter would get tagged for interference and the Ducks moved the puck pretty well, keeping Minnesota chasing in their own end. The Ducks would score just as the penalty expired when Kevin Roy fired a puck on goal that seemed to deflect off a stick and then trickle through a screened Devan Dubnyk and in. 1-0 Ducks. Minnesota did not have much of an answer to Anaheim’s goal. The Wild were struggling on their zone entries and the Ducks were quick to stand up players near the blue line. Part of the Wild’s issues seem to be committing to the play; especially when screening the goaltender. The Wild would get a power play, and they set up Mathew Dumba for a few big blasts from the point but each time no one wanted to really stand in front of Gibson and take away his vision. They had a few guys standing nearby to cherry pick, but that did nothing to deprive Gibson a view of the shot and he was able to make the saves without too much trouble. That just isn’t going to get it done. The period would end with the Wild being outshot 8 to 12 and to be honest the game doesn’t have a good feel to it so far. The Ducks seem to want it more than we do.

2nd Period Thoughts: The 2nd period would open up a bit as both clubs spent much of the period trading chances with one another. At times it appeared the Wild were being a little too cautious as Charlie Coyle would gather up a puck near the Ducks’ blueline and instead of pressing the attack he instead turned towards the wall and hoped to wait for reinforcements only to get buried by a check instead and losing the puck in the process. As the clubs started to trade rushes up the ice; they also started to ramp up the physical play as the Ducks were lighting up Wild players with big hits. An early penalty kill again exposed the Wild’s unwillingness to take the body as they let Antoine Vermette screen Dubnyk with impunity and a point shot from Cam Fowler nearly snuck by the Wild goaltender as he didn’t pick up the travel of the puck until the last moment. Minnesota must be more physical in and around its crease, whether its on the penalty kill or not. Minnesota would have a power play of its own, but they couldn’t ever get set up in the offensive zone so failed to even build momentum for the Wild. The play overall seemed disjointed and sloppy; no real plan of attack beyond sending an area pass and winning the race and taking whatever chance you could. The Wild did have a variety of odd-man chances but just couldn’t seem to convert. Minnesota would finally capitalize late in the period as Mikael Granlund intercepted a puck in the neutral zone and he’d make his way into the offensive zone and make a perfect little backhand pass to Zucker who was flying down the slot and he’d dangle it by Gibson to tie the game at 1-1. It was a pretty finish and a nice pass. The Wild would add to its lead just a few minutes later as Nate Prosser would step up and send a quick shot on goal that Gibson stopped but he couldn’t pounce on the rebound with a screening Marcus Foligno nearby and the puck would stay loose and it was Zack Mitchell chipping it in. 2-1 Wild. The goals seemed to back the Ducks off a bit and the Wild were carrying the momentum going into the 3rd period. We’ve been here before, can the Wild finish this time?

3rd Period Thoughts: With memories of the team’s 3rd period collapse against the Kings fresh in their memories, the Wild would more or less do the same thing. Sit back and try to defend a one goal lead. Predictably, that meant the Wild were hesitant to fully commit offensively and they only had a few good chances in the 3rd period. The Wild still had some good chances as Mikko Koivu had a great opportunity but he’d fire a shot right into the crest of Gibson. Minnesota was still quick to retreat if they felt a prime scoring chance wasn’t going to materialize. The Ducks would tie the game up in the latter half of the period as Corey Perry made a move towards the middle of the ice and drive towards the goal where he collided with Dumba, Suter as he pushed a puck off the wall that was picked up by Adam Henrique who quickly tucked it inside the left post before Dubnyk realized it wasn’t in the pile of bodies near his crease. 2-2 game. The last few minutes it was obvious both clubs were playing for overtime; as neither team wanted to give up an odd-man chance.

Overtime Thoughts: Both teams were very cautious to start overtime as they wanted to wait for the right moment to go on the attack. It was over a minute before the first shot was taken, by Anaheim that was awkwardly pounced upon by Dubnyk. Minnesota would eventually gain possession and they were extremely patient, setting up before going on the attack as Koivu would set up Ryan Suter for a chance that was denied by Gibson. The Wild would regroup and their patience would be rewarded as Coyle sent a pass over to Dumba who was given a fair amount of time and space and the skilled defenseman would take the puck towards the crease where he dangled around Gibson and scored on the forehand to give Minnesota a 3-2 victory.

Wild Notes:

~ The Wild roster was as follows: Mikko Koivu, Mikael Granlund, Jason Zucker, Eric Staal, Charlie Coyle, Nino Niederreiter, Joel Eriksson Ek, Tyler Ennis, Marcus Foligno, Chris Stewart, Daniel Winnik, Zack Mitchell, Ryan Suter, Mathew Dumba, Jonas Brodin, Ryan Murphy, Mike Reilly and Nate Prosser. Alex Stalock backed up Devan Dubnyk. Matt Cullen and Gustav Olofsson were the healthy scratches.

~ The 3 Stars of the Game were: 1st Star Mathew Dumba, 2nd Star Adam Henrique, 3rd Star Brandon Montour

~ Attendance was 16,471 at Honda Center.

Iowa Wild Report:

Iowa 4, Dallas 5 OT

The Iowa Wild seem to be carrying some momentum as enter a Texas road trip in 3rd place in the AHL Central Division. Iowa would strike first as Landon Ferraro beat Landon Bow; perhaps the only time in hockey history a Landon has scored on another person named Landon. The Stars would answer back two minutes later as Brett Regner beat Steve Michalek. Iowa would re-take the lead a few minutes later as Joel Eriksson Ek set up Luke Kunin for his first goal since being sent down giving the Wild a 2-1 lead going into the 1st intermission. An early power play in the 2nd appeared to give the Wild a great chance to add to the lead but would boomerang against Iowa as Sheldon Dries scored a shorthanded goal tying the game at 2-2. Iowa would answer back with two quick goals from Pat Cannone and Justin Kloos to give Iowa a 4-2 lead. Dries would again provide a dagger, this time with just over 10 seconds left in the 2nd period to cut the Wild lead to one. In the 3rd period Jason Dickinson would tie the game and neither club could strike in latter half of the period so they game went to overtime. In overtime, the Wild had a bunch of close chances, but in the end it was Brooklyn Park, Minnesota’s Travis Morin sniping the game winner to give the Stars a 5-4 victory. Michalek had 24 saves in the loss. Ferraro and Cannone both finished the game with a goal and an assist.

Wild Prospect Report:

RW – Ivan Lodnia (Erie, OHL) ~ the skilled winger chipped in two helpers as well as 5 shots on goal in Erie’s 4-3 loss to Windsor on Thursday. Lodnia has 15 goals, 32 points, 12 PIM’s and is a +6 in 29 games.

RW – Dmitry Sokolov (Sudbury, OHL) ~ the gifted goal scorer continued lighting the lamp as he had a goal (4 shots on goal) in the Wolves’ 5-4 overtime loss to Peterborough. Sokolov has 16 goals, 32 points, 4 PIM’s and is a -7 in 28 games.

G – Dereck Baribeau (Quebec, QMJHL) ~ the goaltender stopped all 24 shots he faced on Wednesday in a 3-0 shutout win over Baie-Comeau. Baribeau has a 16-9 record, a 2.55 goals against average and a .906%SP with 3 shutouts.