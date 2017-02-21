Minnesota Wild (39-13-6) 84pts 1st in the Central

3.31 Goals For Per Game (4th in the NHL)

2.26 Goals Against Per Game (2nd in the NHL)

21.9% Power Play (4th in the NHL)

82.9% Penalty Kill (10th in the NHL)

Top 5 Scorers:

1. #64 Mikael Granlund ~ 17G 36A = 53pts

2. #12 Eric Staal ~ 17G 28A = 45pts

3. #9 Mikko Koivu ~ 17G 27A = 44pts

4. #3 Charlie Coyle ~ 14G 30A = 44pts

5. #22 Nino Niederreiter ~ 19G 24A = 43pts

Top 3 PIM’s:

1. #7 Chris Stewart ~ 79 PIM’s

2. #22 Nino Niederreiter ~ 37 PIM’s

3. #3 Charlie Coyle ~ 34 PIM’s

Top Goaltenders:

1. #40 Devan Dubnyk (32-10-3) 1.97GAA .934%SP 5SO

2. #35 Darcy Kuemper (7-3-3) 3.05GAA .910%SP

Vs.

Chicago Blackhawks (36-18-5) 77pts 2nd in the Central

2.88 Goals For Per Game (8th in the NHL)

2.54 Goals Against Per Game (8th in the NHL)

19% Power Play (16th in the NHL)

77.1% Penalty Kill (28th in the NHL)

Top 5 Scorers:

1. #88 Patrick Kane ~ 20G 40A = 60pts

2. #72 Artemi Parnarin ~ 19G 34A = 53pts

3. #15 Artem Anisimov ~ 21G 20A = 41pts

4. #2 Duncan Keith ~ 5G 36A = 41pts

5. #19 Jonathan Toews ~ 12G 25A = 37pts

Top 3 PIM’s:

1. #38 Ryan Hartman ~ 53 PIM’s

2. #15 Artem Anisimov ~ 30 PIM’s

3. #88 Patrick Kane ~ 28 PIM’s

Top Goaltenders:

1. #50 Corey Crawford (22-13-3) 2.56GAA .917%SP 2SO

2. #33 Scott Darling (14-5-2) 2.19GAA .928%SP 2SO

Lines:

Chicago Blackhawks

N. Schmaltz~Toews~Panik

Parnarin~Anisimov~Kane

Hartman~Kero~Hossa

Rasmussen~Kruger~Dejardins

Keith~Hjalmarsson

Kempny~Seabrook

Campbell~Tre. van Riemsdyk

Crawford

Darling

Minnesota Wild

Niederreiter~Staal~Pominville

Zucker~Koivu~Granlund

Parise~Coyle~

Stewart~Haula~Schroeder

Suter~Spurgeon

Scandella~Brodin

Olofsson~Folin

Dubnyk

Kuemper

Did you hear some squeaking and screeching prior to the game against Chicago earlier this month? The squeaking and screeching was an entire orchestra of the world’s tiniest violins coming in the form of Patrick Kane whining over who Minnesota’s starting goaltender. Supposedly they were “offended” that Minnesota dared to start Darcy Kuemper over Devan Dubnyk. Sure, Chicago has several recent Stanley Cup Championships under their belts right now, but who cares. Minnesota is at the point in the season where they need to know that they can safely head into the post-season with two reliable goaltenders. Because lets face it, illness and injury can come at any time. Plus, the Wild played the night before in Winnipeg and Dubnyk needed a night off. Sorry Patrick, if our choices in net didn’t please you. Minnesota doesn’t play by your rules and standards. And perhaps Patrick needs to take a look in his team’s mirror. I’m pretty sure there have been nights where they have supposedly disrespected an opponent and started Scott Darling over Corey Crawford. Many teams have crazy schedules this season because of the World Cup of Hockey and the bye weeks. Every team, especially playoff bound teams have to play their backup goaltender more frequently than many of them plan. My guess the squeaking and screeching was more the result of some seriously thin skin on the part of some Blackhawks players. I think they’re simply upset at their spot in the standings. They’re so used to being the King of the Mountain, and this is just sticking in their craw. Now, the complaints on the part of Chicago worked in their favor since they managed an overtime win due to lucky bounce in the form of a Minnesota penalty. I hope Chicago is happy that they’ll most likely face Dubnyk tonight.

Tonight is definitely the night to get back that loss to Chicago earlier this month. After tonight, the Wild are on their 5-day bye week. These bye weeks that every team is getting at some point after the All-Star break was a negotiation between the league and the NHL Players’ Association. When the league wanted a more competitive All-Star Game and proposed a 3-on-3 format, the players asked for some time off after the All-Star Game. Now this season, these bye weeks are causing a bit more chaos because this season is additionally compressed because of the World Cup of Hockey. When the Wild come back after their break, the schedule next month is going to be crazy. Many games on the road mid-month because of the Minnesota State High School League boys’ state hockey tournament will be held at the Xcel Energy Center. Then compound that with three back to back game scenarios. On top of that, the Wild are pretty much playing every other night. Here’s where the true identity of this team will show. If they can handle the stress of the upcoming month, they should fare well in the post-season.

One thing this team needs is consistent contributions from everyone. This is the time in the season for all hands on deck. With the way this season started for Eric Staal, many felt he was having a bit of a Renaissance season. But then he fell off the radar. He’s certainly been working hard, but his hard work hasn’t paid off. That has to be frustrating for a player, especially a veteran player. So here’s to hoping that his empty net goal against Nashville is what gets him back into the scoring column on a regular basis. It also sounds like Matt Dumba will be making his return tonight, as he was skating with Marco Scandella during yesterday’s practice. Also making his return to Saint Paul is Tyler Graovac who was recalled after his short sojourn to Iowa. While Graovac was sent down, Zack Mitchell and Alex Tuch were called up. Sure, Graovac was struggling prior to being placed on waivers and then sent down, I would have rather kept him in the lineup instead of calling up Mitchell and Tuch. In the one game, Mitchell was pretty much invisible, and Tuch wasn’t much better. I’m of the belief that I’d rather play the devil I know than the devil I don’t know. We know Graovac along with his pros and cons. With Mitchell and Tuch, we didn’t really know what we were dealing with. Sure, you need to know how your prospects will fare, but Graovac had earned his time with the team. And sending him to Iowa with the risk of losing him to waivers, was not worth the risk when there was no reward gained by playing Mitchell and Tuch. If either of them had played their hearts out and made a difference that would have been a great bonus. But that didn’t happen. So back to Iowa they went.

I don’t know about you, but there’s nothing I’d like more than to see the Minnesota Wild head into their bye week with a nine point lead on Chicago instead of five. Plus, you want to get the wins now, as it seems to be very difficult for teams coming off of their byes to win games. Of course, wouldn’t it just be like the Minnesota Wild to buck that depressing trend?