Minnesota Wild (30-11-5) 65pts 1st in the Central

3.28 Goals For Per Game (4th in the NHL)

2.26 Goals Against Per Game (2nd in the NHL)

20.9% Power Play (11th in the NHL)

84.1% Penalty Kill (6th in the NHL)

Top 5 Scorers:

1. #12 Eric Staal ~ 16G 24A = 40pts

2. #64 Mikael Granlund ~ 11G 28A = 39pts

3. #3 Charlie Coyle ~ 13G 24A = 37pts

4. #9 Mikko Koivu ~ 13G 20A = 33pts

5. #22 Nino Niederreiter ~ 14G 18A = 32pts

Top 3 PIM’s:

1. #7 Chris Stewart ~ 56 PIM’s

2. #24 Mathew Dumba ~ 39 PIM’s

3. #3 Charlie Coyle ~ 24 PIM’s

Top Goaltenders:

1. #40 Devan Dubnyk (25-8-3) 1.91GAA .935%SP 5SO

2. #35 Darcy Kuemper (5-3-2) 3.28GAA .901%SP

Vs.

Dallas Stars (19-20-9) 47pts 6th in the Central

2.69 Goals For Per Game (15th in the NHL)

3.15 Goals Against Per Game (28th in the NHL)

17.1% Power Play (19th in the NHL)

74.2% Penalty Kill (29th in the NHL)

Top 5 Scorers:

1. #91 Tyler Seguin ~ 16G 29A = 45pts

2. #14 Jamie Benn ~ 12G 27A = 39pts

3. #18 Patrick Eaves ~ 17G 12A = 29pts

4. #90 Jason Spezza ~ 7G 20A = 27pts

5. #3 John Klingberg ~ 7G 19A = 26pts

Top 3 PIM’s:

1. #21 Antoine Roussel ~ 98 PIM’s

2. #11 Curtis McKenzie ~ 46 PIM’s

3. #14 Jamie Benn ~ 41 PIM’s

Top Goaltenders:

1. #31 Antti Niemi (10-7-4) 3.16GAA .902%SP

2. #32 Kari Lehtonen (9-13-5) 2.87GAA .899%SP 1SO

Lines:

Dallas Stars

Ja. Benn~Eakin~Eaves

Roussel~Spezza~Seguin

D. Shore~Faksa~Sharp

McKenzie~Cracknell~B. Ritchie

Lindell~Klingberg

Nemeth~Johns

Hamhuis~Jo. Benn

Lehtonen

Niemi

Minnesota Wild

Niederreiter~Staal~Coyle

Zucker~Koivu?~Granlund

Parise~Haula~Pominville

Stewart~Graovac~Schroeder

Suter~Spurgeon

Scandella~Dumba

Prosser~Folin

Dubnyk

Kuemper

After the amazing month of December for the Minnesota Wild, January has felt a bit disappointing. Although, I would say few teams would argue with a 7-2-1 record for the month. With three games (including tonight) remaining in the month, regardless of how they go, this month will still be an overall success. However, the record hides some ugly truths about this team. There have been several times this month that the Wild have given up a solid lead, and either have to fight back to break a tie that never should have happened or claw themselves out of a deficit. Yes, it’s mildly reassuring that they can get themselves out of their self-afflicted troubles, but it’s that self-affliction that is worrisome. As we get closer and closer to the end of the regular season, we need to start looking ahead to the post-season. While it’s essentially a “new” season, how they perform in the regular season can and often determines how things will play out during the playoffs. So let’s take a closer look at some of these concerns.

First off, as I’ve already alluded, it’s should throw up a major red flag (even to the casual fan), that this team often cannot maintain a lead. Great teams can get up a couple of goals on their opponent and maintain a lead for the course of the game. And yes, I am well aware of the old adage that the tw0-goal lead is the worst lead in hockey. If there was a team that demonstrated that fact it would be the Minnesota Wild. The problem I think, is that Minnesota will get that two goal lead early in the game. Lately, the first period has been very kind to the Wild. They get those two (or more) goals, and then I swear, they get too comfortable with that lead. It makes them feel invincible, which of course we know is not the case at all. I almost wish that when they head to the locker room and they have the lead, that coach Bruce Boudreau would treat the team as if they were losing. We know they have the ability to fight back when they are trailing, so the chances if they’re treated like they’re losing, they would come back for the second and third periods like they have to play the game of their lives. Simply put, the Minnesota Wild are not a good enough team that they can rest on their laurels.

If you’ve read this blog for any amount of time, you know I have never been a big fan of Mikko Koivu. Like many fans, I feel he’s paid way too much for what he brings to the team. He’s paid closer to what a first line center makes, but as we have seen, he’s not a first line center. With the acquisition of Eric Staal, we’ve been able to put him on the second line, where he’s a much better fit and much more successful. Now, while I’ve never really cared for his style of play, I will say “Kaptain Klydesdale” has been a key element of this team. His anchoring of the second line has been crucial for this team’s success, and he along with linemates, Jason Zucker and Mikael Granlund have caused many teams fits. However, his absences was greatly felt during Sunday’s game against Nashville. If there was one thing this team missed, was his ability in the faceoff. Great teams have centers that can dominate in the faceoff, as that is what can determine possession at puck drop. And winning that faceoff is crucial at both ends of the ice. And when you’re missing a key player like Koivu, it ends up messing with all the lines, and as we saw, the chemistry was off on Sunday. Thankfully, Koivu is only sick and not injured. He has made the trip to Dallas, however Christoph Bertschy has been called up from the Iowa Wild as an insurance policy.

And just like we’re feeling the absence of Koivu, the blue line is also missing a key player. With Jonas Brodin out a month with a broken finger, it’s caused defensive shuffling as well. When it was announced that he was out, we knew Nate Prosser would be in the lineup. Prosser is, at best, a serviceable defenseman. You can put him in knowing you’re not going to see huge errors, but you’re not getting the same skill set that you have with Brodin. Plus, the chemistry also gets tinkered with. And then if that wasn’t bad enough Sunday night, instead of dressing Christian Folin, we got Mike Reilly who was also called up due to Brodin’s injury. There were many times where Reilly looked either lost or he was trying to be the star. To me, it was as if he was trying to relive some of his University of Minnesota days, where he was a bigger fish in a smaller pond of college hockey. Sorry kid, but these are the big leagues, and you need to focus more on your game and not causing mistakes. I’m not going to lie, but feel very uncomfortable with Reilly on the ice. I’d much rather have Folin and Prosser on the ice than the trying-to-be-flashy Reilly. Hopefully assistant coach Scott Stevens sat down with the young d-man on the flight to Dallas and had a long talk.

Yes, fatigue played greatly into Sunday’s loss, but that is simply an excuse. They need to realize that it’s going to be packed remainder of the regular season. If they want to continue to find success, they’re going to need to figure out a way to overcome their fatigue. All teams get tired, but great teams are able to play through it. And let’s face it, the post-season is a marathon to the finish line. If they can’t figure it out now, the chances of them figuring it out during the playoffs will be slim.