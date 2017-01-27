Everyone needs a vacation once in a while. Maybe you need one right now? We work hard to live the way we do and the stress and mental wear and tear builds up and the only way to relieve it is to get away and go to your happy place. Where is your happy place Considering the cold and snow, is it someplace tropical or at least warm? I’m sure the Columbus Cottonmouths needed some time away from hockey after their bus turned over on an icy road on their way to a game against the Peoria Rivermen. Yet even amidst something as scary as that would be, there was a silver lining type story everyone should hear in this article by Peoria Journal Star‘s Dave Eminian. The Rivermen used to be the minor league affiliate of the St. Louis Blues.

Over the course of an NHL season, as a player you don’t get many real breaks. Beyond a small window during the holidays the only other break most NHL’ers can count on is the All Star Break. Its a chance to rest and recharge for what you know will be a grueling grind to the regular season’s conclusion. Can the Wild focus and earn another victory to go into the break on a high note, or will they be feeling the Blues? (I know, too easy)

1st Period Thoughts: You could certainly tell both teams realized this game was important, as both teams were demonstrating excellent attention to detail defensively. Neither team wanted to give up an easy odd-man chance and that meant shots were hard to come by. Minnesota’s top line of Mikael Granlund, Mikko Koivu and Jason Zucker would create the first quality scoring chance of the game when a blocked shot by Granlund turned into a 2-on-1 the other way but as Granlund fed the puck over to Zucker he couldn’t get enough control and he’d flip his backhander well wide of the mark. The Wild flirted with disaster a bit with some foolish penalties as Chris Stewart was tagged with a slashing penalty putting a very potent Blues power play on the ice. Fortunately for Stewart and the Wild the Minnesota penalty kill was razor sharp. Beyond a few shots from the point that Dubnyk managed to see with traffic the Wild did a good job at keeping St. Louis to the perimeter and they’d get a big kill. A few minutes later the Wild would benefit from help from an unlikely source, St. Louis’ Carter Hutton who gave himself a delay of game penalty for sending a puck up and over the glass. On the power play the Wild were all business as Mikael Granlund set up a few great chances from in close for Nino Niederreiter and even a pinching Jared Spurgeon. Hutton was outstanding, making 2-3 stops in fairly quick succession as Minnesota would kill off the last quarter of the power play with a tripping call to Zach Parise. Minnesota had to again circle the wagons in front of Dubnyk and he was able to make some key stops and some good shot blocking to skate away from the 1st period knotted at 0-0. Not a bad effort. A few beefs, Tyler Graovac needs to play with more energy and ‘want-to’ in an around the crease as he was set up early in the game by Jordan Schroeder‘s whose pass went right by him because he wasn’t battling hard enough. That has to change if he wants to keep a roster spot in my opinion.

2nd Period Thoughts: Minnesota would jump out of the gate as just 23 seconds in would take the lead as Zach Parise would turn a puck over in the neutral zone and he’d draw the defense towards him before setting up Erik Haula for a quick shot that Hutton had no chance on. 1-0 Wild. Unfortuantely a few minutes later the Blues would answer back, just after Zucker was mauled on a nice chance in the St. Louis zone and a flip pass reached Vladimir Tarasenko while Mathew Dumba and Marco Scandella fell asleep at the wheel as he’d fly in on a break away and he’d beat Dubnyk. With the game tied at 1-1 the Wild would start to pour on the puck pressure, finishing their checks and the ice began to tilt into the St. Louis end. The Wild would re-take the lead a few minutes later as Nino Niederreiter would put his shoulder down and make a pretty power move around a defender towards the Blues’ crease and as Hutton challenged he’d send the puck back towards the top of the crease where it went off the skate of Tyler Graovac and in. 2-1 Wild, but the goal really belonged to Niederreiter who had an outstanding shift. Minnesota kept applying pressure and they’d draw a hooking penalty on Jay Bouwmeester and the Wild would make St. Louis pay for it. It wasn’t as much pretty pass play as it was sheer persistence as Granlund, Niederreiter and Koivu were all over the puck and they’d storm the Blues net as Koivu jammed it home to give the Wild a 3-1 lead on the power play tally. Minnesota had to feel very confident, outshooting St. Louis 18-7 in the 2nd, but can they show they can actually defend a two-goal lead?

3rd Period Thoughts: The Wild would put the boots to the Blues early in the 3rd. It would start with Nino Niederreiter skating down the left side and blistering as shot just above the right faceoff dot that beat Hutton cleanly. 4-1 Wild. Just 42 seconds later, Jason Zucker got a step on the defense as he tried to wrap around that was kicked out by Hutton and the Wild kept swarming and it was Mikael Granlund shoveling a shot by Hutton was a little out of position. 5-1 Wild and Blues’ Head Coach Ken Hitchcock had seen enough as he pulled Hutton and sent out Jake Allen. The Wild would continue to work pucks deep and forecheck thus limiting the Blues chances over the next 5-7 minutes. By the time St. Louis was able to start applying pressure it was way too late. Dubnyk was still sharp making some fine saves down the stretch and the Wild would roll to a 5-1 victory.

Dubnyk was pretty solid, making 24 saves in the winning effort. He got good support, but Dubnyk was also seeing the puck very well through traffic. I was impressed by the terrific control the Wild defense exhibited this evening. Jared Spurgeon and Ryan Suter really controlled the pace. I even thought Mike Reilly didn’t look that bad. Beyond just one brain fart from Marco Scandella and Mathew Dumba I thought the Wild were rock solid defensively.

Offensively, Minnesota’s depth again was the x-factor as they overwhelmed the Blues. The Wild used its speed and superior quickness and then demonstrated great determination in and around the net. Even on the power play the Wild moved the puck with precision and pace and Hutton was under siege most of the night. Nino Niederreiter and Mikael Granlund were the standouts for me. Granlund’s anticipation level is incredible and Nino’s confidence is really shining in the way he’s taking the initiative and pulling the trigger.

Minnesota has a lot to feel good about going into the All Star Break as they gained some more separation within the Central Division as Chicago lost to the Jets tonight in regulation. The Wild have made the most of their opportunities against opponents in their division and hopefully the rest and recharge with the time off as they go into the break with a 4-point cushion and games in hand on a good portion of the Western Conference let alone the Central Division. The Wild don’t play until January 31st against the Oilers who have also been playing pretty well as of late.

Wild Notes:

~ The Wild roster tonight is as follows: Mikko Koivu, Mikael Granlund, Jason Zucker, Eric Staal, Charlie Coyle, Nino Niederreiter, Erik Haula, Zach Parise, Jason Pominville, Tyler Graovac, Chris Stewart, Jordan Schroeder, Ryan Suter, Jared Spurgeon, Marco Scandella, Mathew Dumba, Mike Reilly and Nate Prosser. Darcy Kuemper backed up Devan Dubnyk. Christian Folin was a healthy scratch.

~ The 3 Stars of the Game were: 1st Star Nino Niederreiter, 2nd Star Mikael Granlund, 3rd Devan Dubnyk

~ Attendance was 19,064 at Xcel Energy Center.

Iowa Wild Report:

Iowa 2, Grand Rapids 1

Iowa has struggled a long time but there a signs their fortunes are starting to change. The Wild would find the back of the net first, late in the 1st as Mario Lucia gathered up a rebound off a Marc Hagel shot and he’d beat Edward Pasquale to give Iowa 1-0 lead going into the 2nd period. Alex Stalock was rock solid, keeping the potent Griffins offense at bey. Iowa would add to its lead late in the 2nd on the power play as Jeff Hoggan made some quick moves right near the top of the crease to beat Pasquale to make it 2-0 going into the 3rd. In the 3rd period, the Griffins pressed hard to cut into Iowa’s lead. Stalock and the Wild held strong until just underneath 6 minutes left as Robbie Russo found the back of the net on the power play. With the Wild holding onto a 1-goal lead they’d circle the wagons around Stalock and the South St. Paul-native was sharp and Iowa would prevail 2-1. It was Iowa’s first regulation win in Grand Rapids and the win also marked the first time in 35 months that they’ve had a winning record. Stalock had 33 saves in the victory.

Wild Prospect Report:

LW – Kirill Kaprizov (Salvat Yulaev Ufa, KHL) ~ The skilled Russian became the record holder for most points by a player under-20 years of age playing in the KHL when he added a goal and an assist in a 6-2 loss to Dynamo Moskva on Wednesday. Kaprizov has 20 goals, 42 points in 43 games which places him ahead of previous record holder Evgeni Kuznetsov. The Hockey News may regret calling Kaprizov a ‘B-list’ prospect as they did during their prospect issue this season.

Minnesota High School Hockey Rankings:

Let’s Play Hockey has released its latest high school hockey rankings for both Boys and Girls Class A & AA. Here are Let’s Play Hockey‘s Top 10 rankings for Class A & AA as of January 25th, 2017.

Girls Hockey

Class A

1. Blake

2. Breck

3. St. Paul United

4. Proctor / Hermantown

5. Warroad

6. Thief River Falls

7. Delano / Rockford

8. Red Wing

9. East Grand Forks

10. Princeton

Class AA

1. Edina

2. Hill-Murray

3. Maple Grove

4. Eden Prairie

5. Blaine

6. Elk River / Zimmerman

7. Cretin-Derham Hall

8. Centennial

9. Lakeville South

10. Minnetonka

Boys Hockey

Class A

1. Hermantown

2. Breck

3. Delano

4. St. Paul Academy

5. St. Cloud Cathedral

6. East Grand Forks

7. Mahtomedi

8. Alexandria

9. Sartell-St. Stephen

10. Greenway

Class AA

1. Hill-Murray

2. Eden Prairie

3. Stillwater

4. Edina

5. Elk River / Zimmerman

6. Lakeville North

7. Holy Family Catholic

8. Centennial

9. Grand Rapids

10. St. Thomas Academy