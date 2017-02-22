Yeah yeah, we make Mighty Ducks references every time the Bruins play Anaheim, but we can’t help it!

The Ducks are similar to the Bruins in that every other team in their division have a game or two in hand on them, and if there were more than 3 good teams in the Pacific division, that would mean something. Seriously, look at this:

The Ducks could lose to the Hawks, Iceland AND the Varsity squad and it STILL wouldn’t matter.

I’ve always had a bit of a soft spot for the Ducks. Maybe it’s because the movies came out when I was at a tender, young age and wasn’t quite as jaded as I am now. Maybe it’s because Ryan Getzlaf and Corey Perry carried me through several years of fantasy hockey. Maybe it’s because George Parros’ mustache still gives me wet dreams.

But it’s probably because of that bitchin animated series. Anyone else remember that? With Wildwing and the magic mask!

This probably seems like a digression, but honestly I don’t have much to say right now. The Bruins are playing great hockey now that they need wins the most. I didn’t have a lot of faith that they would beat Montreal, then they did and had the bye week, so I figured that killed their momentum and San Jose would be a loss. Now I don’t know what to believe. I’m still not convinced that this is Cassidy’s doing.

Bruins are currently sitting JUST outside of a a playoff spot. After the bye week, all the teams in the division are either caught up or just one behind in games played. Boston is just 1 point away from 3rd place in the division, and 4 points out of 2nd.

For those of us who really want the Bruins to make a push for the playoffs, it could be worse. A LOT worse.

But…is pushing for the playoffs the best thing for the Boston Bruins? Thats a discussion for another time…

WHO TO WATCH:

I’d say keep in eye on the Jesse Hall kid. Most people lean more towards Adam Banks, but that cake eater is way too concerned with scouts to be 100% effective.

