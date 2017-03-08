Tonight the Red Wings come to visit the Bruins at home. This is going to be a different sort of preview because I’m sick beyond all reason and that sickness brought some friends along with it for a fun party in my body. So, for lack of anything coherent and interesting to say I present:

-The Red Wings are currently last in the Eastern Conference, well out of the running for any sort of playoff spot.

-The Red Wings are currently in some sort of horrible losing streak, having lost the last 3 games in a row. So far they’ve lost against Calgary, Edmonton and Toronto which is hilarious and sad.

-The Red Wings are desperate for a win which could make them dangerous tonight if they weren’t actually the Detroit Red Wings.

-The Bruins on the other hand are playing pretty decent hockey right now and are currently sitting in a playoff spot behind Ottawa and Montreal.

-The Bruins are 8-3-0 since Butch took over.

-The Bruins are pretty good right now you guys.

Okay, that’s enough facts I think. Basically let’s sum it up like this: The Bruins are hanging on to a playoff spot and they’re actually playing sort of decent hockey despite having lost to Ottawa last game. Now, I did not see that game because I’m very focused on not dying right now so I can’t speak to what went wrong last game but I assume Erik Karlsson went out there and did Erik Karlsson things and the Bruins failed. That being said, their little bubble is gone and they pretty much have to win tonight. A Red Wings win means that the Maple Leafs have a chance to catch up to Boston and possibly bump them from their spot which is less than ideal for two reasons: 1) it’s a playoff spot we’re talking about here, duh, and 2) Ew. Leafs.

Sad news though is that Ryan Spooner, oft-maligned yet friend to you and me, is out indefinitely with a concussion. Can the Bruins win without him? Well, yeah. He’s not Brad Marchand or anything but he’s been playing significantly better since Butch Cassidy rode into town on his shiny horse and decided to try his hand at being a coach.

HE’S ON FIRE

Uh. Who could I possibly but here except for Brad Marchand really? Dude scored his 30th goal of the season last game against the Senators. B-Rad for ever.



SET HIM ON FIRE

I can’t quite put my finger on who on the Bruins should be doused in flame and sacrificed to R’hllor at the moment but here’s a list of things I wish would just go away forever:

-Zetterberg’s beard

-Concussions

-Your country’s leadership, assorted cronies and nitwits

GAMEDAY VIDEO

This song just makes everything better.

