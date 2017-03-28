Nashville beat the Islanders last night, giving the Bruins a little breathing room. And by breathing room, I mean their heads aren’t COMPLETELY underwater. They may still have a nostril that they can breath from.

The playoff picture is a clusterfuck right now, but it’s damn fun to watch. It’d be more fun if our Bruins weren’t the nucleus of the atoms of this fuckery, but hey, lets take a look:

Technically teams like Philly and Florida are still in it, but we need to draw the line somewhere.

A win tonight and a loss by Toronto will put the Bruins in 3rd place by one point. Carolina has Detroit (again) tonight, putting them at even games with Toronto, Tampa Bay, and NY Islanders. After tonight, all of those teams will have one game in hand on the Bruins.

The other way this could go is that the Bruins lose tonight, and Toronto wins. If that happens, I don’t think there is a good chance of the Bruins making the top three. Technically it’s still very possible, but they’ll have 6 games to make up 3 points against at team with 7 games to play. Even if the Bruins win out, Toronto can clinch with winning 5 out of 7 (neither scenario is likely, I was just painting you a picture with my imagination brush).

Looks like Tuukka will be back in net tonight. Wait…whats that? You think that Khudobin should be starting instead?

I’m not going to get into that debate here, but you can check out our Facebook for a lively discussion. Bottom line: Bruins need to win, they need to win a lot, and everyone needs to step up to do it.

HE’S ON FIRE:

Ok, “on fire” may be a little strong here. Maybe we should say “He’s Smoldering” or something….but Riley Nash has 4 points in the past 2 games. Thats worth noting. Do I think it will continue? Probably not, but I’m really getting tired of using the same four players here.

SET HIM ON FIRE:

Team USA Hockey.

I admit, I didn’t know shit about what that situation was, but you should seriously read Pez’s write up on it.

EDIT: Looks like a deal has been made, so look at it more as a retrospective.

DAYS OF Y’ORR IS ON PATREON:

We need the money to finally put together our Days of Y’Orr swimsuit calendars.