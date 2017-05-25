Chris Creamer from Sportslogo.net is reporting that Adidias is going to be re-doing about a dozen NHL jerseys.

The teams we were told to expect some changes to are the Boston Bruins, Buffalo Sabres, Calgary Flames, Colorado Avalanche, Columbus Blue Jackets, Dallas Stars, Edmonton Oilers, Florida Panthers, Minnesota Wild, Nashville Predators, New Jersey Devils, and the Ottawa Senators.

We don’t know what the Bruins changes are going to be yet, but if they were to ask me what I would do…well here it is:

Get rid of the current design. While I really love the current design of the jerseys, if you’re going to re-do them then go all in.

Use the current Winter Classic jersey as your set. The black jerseys are pretty perfect, but substitute the tanish/white for gold and give it a thin black stroke (outline) for both the name/number.

For the roads, make the black base white and give the logo and gold stripes a thin to medium black outline. Make the name and numbers black with a thin gold stroke.

Leave the numbers larger than normal.

Adidas will not be doing alternate jerseys at the moment.

I will present a mock-up in the next few days.