It’s official.

The Boston Bruins have removed the interim tag on Bruce Cassidy and have named him the head coach. Cassidy earned the title after bringing Boston to their first playoff series in three seasons.

Unless the wheels completely fell off when Cassidy took over, I think a lot of us saw this coming. In fact it was rumored that when Cassidy took the assistant job in Boston, it wasn’t to just be an assistant coach.

The Bruins went 18-8-1 under Cassidy and lost to Ottawa in 6 games in the first round of the playoffs.