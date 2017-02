Hearing that talks between Bruins and Avs have essentially stopped. Bruins won't meet Avs' asking prices — Adrian Dater (@adater) February 20, 2017

It seems the Landeskog trade to Boston is dead in the water as Boston won’t meet the prices for their young captain. I’m not surprised that Boston has essentially shut down talks with the Avalanche because Colorado has been consistent on asking for Carlo/McAvoy and a first round pick.

I already spent some time writing about Landeskog and why the Bruins would be better off not making a trade for him.

What are your thoughts?