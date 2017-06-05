News broke over the weekend that Boston Bruins prospect Linus Arnesson will be going back home to play hockey in Sweden. The 2013 2nd round pick finished his entry level contract, but decided that North American hockey isn’t for him. The Bruins are expected to extend a qualifying offer to keep his right, but it seems Arnesson is intent on playing in Sweden.

Orebro HK (Swedish Hockey League) signed Arnesson to a two year contract with an option for a third year. It’s possible that Arnesson comes back when this contract is over, but you never know.