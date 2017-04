I’m not saying there’s a correlation between DOY coming back and the Bruins making the playoffs, but either way, you have a chance to win some sweet DOY gear. This year, the winner of our NHL Bracket Challenge will win a free DOY T-shirt. That’s right, win our free bracket challenge and you can choose from the DOY Flying Bear, the Marchand Spear Fishing Company or a Mommy’s Little Trash Cast T.

Join, pick your bracket and get your ass kicked by us.