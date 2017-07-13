Last night I finished ‘Flicks and Sticks’ Episode 1 and it is going to be incredible.

For a little background:

As a group Robb, Jon and I went to Robb’s house and watched ALL THREE Mighty Ducks movies while drinking copious amount of alcohol and reviewed each movie after its viewing. We started at 3pm and ended around 1am.

The plan is for us to release each episode during the offseason, but are committed to try and get some in-season stuff to you as well.

After 40-50 hours of creating and editing, I am confident that you will love what we’ve put together.

So what happens now?