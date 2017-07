Flicks and Sticks is live on Patreon for everyone at the $10+ level. For those who aren’t our Patrons, we’ve released a trailer with a snippet of the hour-plus review that has Jon, Robb and Greg reviewing Disney’s ‘The Mighty Ducks’.

Enjoy the trailer! We hope you’ll support us and get to watch this hilarious episode.

Vimeo backup in case YouTube/Disney are jerks: https://vimeo.com/226642381