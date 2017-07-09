If you haven’t heard about our new offseason project called ‘Flicks and Sticks’, here you go! An update from our Patreon page:

We are very excited to announce that ‘Flicks and Sticks’ episode 1 is currently being edited! There’s a bunch of surprises in there that I think you’ll all enjoy.

We recorded the audio for the episodes on Saturday, June 24th. Since then, I (Greg) have been working extremely hard on getting some incredible After Effects intros done.

One of incredibly time consuming and I wanted to share a quick image with you!