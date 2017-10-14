Uhg, even I don’t feel good about that pun.

Normally I wouldn’t be happy for an Arizona Coyotes game, but the Coyotes suck worse than the Bruins have the past couple games. I’d like to see this game as a jumping off point for Boston to build some confidence and momentum.

Sadly, signs are pointing to Bergeron not returning tonight, which means this will be another game where I weep into my #37 jersey with Sarah McLachlan playing in the background.

Record:

Boston: 1-2-0

Arizona: 0-3-1

Leading Scorers:

Boston: Brad Marchand (2G, 3Pts) & David Krejci (0G, 3Pts)

Arizona: Clayton Keller (3G, 4Pts) & Max Domi (1G, 4Pts)

Injuries:

Boston:

P. Bergeron (LBI) 😦

D. Backes: (Diverticulitis) 😮

N. Acciari: (Finger Fracture)

Arizona:

J. Chychrun (Knee)

K. Connauton (LBI)

A. Raanta (LBI)

Where To Watch:

TV: NESN (BOS), FS-A (ARI)

Radio: 98.5 The Sports Hub (BOS), Arizona Sports 98.7 (ARI)

Streaming: There’s a few places online where you can find games, but /r/puckstreams and /r/nhlstreams are your best places.

Random Thoughts:

Shane Doan was overrated.

It being October and me being about as basic and white as they come, lets talk about:

I love pumpkin beers, which has earned me a black spot with more than a couple beer snobs. The one popular pumpkin beer I DON’T love is everyone’s go-to: Shipyard Pumpkin.

HOWEVER

Toss a shot of vanilla vodka in that bad boy though and it’s delicious. Add on a cinnamon + sugar rim too.