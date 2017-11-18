I have to say, it feels good that most of the stupid, pointless Joe Thornton hate has dried up. Well done Boston, it only took you 12 years

Bruins are closing out their west coast road trip tonight and I, for one, couldn’t be happier to be seeing hockey at a normal time again.

Record:

Boston: 7-7-4

San Jose: 10-7-0

Leading Scorers:

Boston: David Pastrnak (10G, 17Pts)

San Jose: Logan Couture (10G, 15Pts)

Injuries:

Boston:

R. Spooner: Groin (IR)

A. McQuaid: Broken Fibula (IR)

D. Krejci: UBI (IR)

D. Backes: Colon Surgery (IR)

A. Bjork: Undisclosed (IR)

B. Marchand: Undisclosed (DTD)

San Jose:

P. Martin: Ankle- IR



Why do I always used Space Jam pictures here?

Where To Watch:

TV: NESN (BOS), NBCSCA (SJS)

Radio: 98.5 The Sports Hub (BOS), 98.5 K-FOX (SJS)

Streaming: There’s a few places online where you can find games, but /r/puckstreams and /r/nhlstreams are your best places.

Random Thoughts:

I feel like I used up all my good shark puns and Jaws references for the last San Jose game, so here’s a bear surfing on a shark!

Sadly, I don’t think this beer is available anymore, but Street Shark was a wonderful collaboration between Trillium and Bellwoods Brewery. Not only that, but it’s name is a reference to the raddest Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles knockoff since Samurai Pizza Cats (but not you Biker Mice From Mars, never you).

It’s a Double IPA with a big citrusy, juicy taste, that is offset with just enough pine to keep it from tasting fruity. It’s ABV is 8.2%, but you’d never know it from the taste. It’s honestly one of the best beers I’ve ever had and if you ever see it, I highly recommend it.