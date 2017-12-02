Early game today, we all know how those usually go.

The Bruins showed last game that they can (at least for a couple periods) hang with one of the best teams in the league. The Flyers are FAR from the best team in the league, so we’ll see how today goes.

Tuukka earned another start today, and this is arguably a bigger game for him than Tampa was. I wasn’t ready to get down on him after just one game against Edmonton, and by the same note, I’m not ready to praise him after just beating Tampa. If he can string a few wins together it’ll be huge for his confidence, and the confidence the players, coaches, and fans have in him.

Record:

Boston: 11-8-4

Philadelphia: 8-10-7

Leading Scorers:

Boston: David Pastrnak (12G, 20Pts)

Philadelphia: Jakub Voracek (7G, 30Pts)

Injuries:

Boston:

A. McQuaid: Broken Fibula (IR)

A. Bjork: Undisclosed (IR)

P. Cehlarik: LBI (DTD)

J. DeBrusk: UBI (DTD)

D. Krejci UBI (DTD)

Philadelphia:

A. Stolarz: Knee (IR)

C. McDonald: LBI (IR)



Krejci and Bjork are at least traveling with the team, looks like the Bruins are getting a **little** healthier.

Where To Watch:

TV: NESN (BOS), NBCSN (PHI)

Radio: 98.5 The Sports Hub (BOS), 97.5 The Fanatic (PHI)

Random Thoughts:

Do Jewish, Christian, and Islamic Flyers fans consider Girouxssalem a holy city?

This year I got a beer advent calendar, so for the next 24 days or so, I’ll be reviewing a beer from that for the Gameday Brew.

Day One: Dragon Milk Mocha Mint Bourbon Stout by New Holland Brewing.

This was a damn tasty beer that delivers on it’s name. I drank it after dinner, which coincidentally seems like the perfect time for this beer, it’s a great dessert. The initial taste is full of chocolate, almost like a milkshake, but also has a bit of a boozy, bourbon taste. It finishes with a hint of peppermint, but my one complaint is that I would have liked a bit more of a mint flavor. The ABV is 11%, so it’s got some bite to it.