I said it before during the weekly preview and I’ll say it again: the Coyotes are REALLY bad. How bad are they? Their losses (regulation and OT) almost equal the number of games that the Bruins have played, there is just a difference of 2.

You guys want to hear something else awful? BOTH their goaltenders have a better Save% than Tuukka. Regardless of your thoughts on the stat, how does that happen when you’re at the bottom of the league in goals against per game??

Record:

Boston: 12-9-4

Arizona: 7-18-5

Leading Scorers:

Boston: David Pastrnak (14G, 24Pts)

Arizona: Clayton Keller (11G, 23Pts)

Injuries:

Boston:

A. McQuaid (Broken Leg)

P. Cehlarik (LBI)

R. Spooner (LBI)

Arizona:

N. Hjalmarsson (UBI)

Where To Watch:

TV: NESN (BOS), FS-A (ARI)

Radio: 98.5 The Sports Hub (BOS), Arizona Sports 98.7 (ARI)

Streaming: There’s a few places online where you can find games, but /r/puckstreams and /r/nhlstreams are your best places.

Random Thoughts:

When Ekman-Larsson goes out with friends, do they call themselves Oliver & Company?

Do you like cinnamon? Then there is a little beer called Big Bad Baptista you should check out. Specifically the 2017 brew.

BBB is an Imperial Stout brewed with Cinnamon, Coffee, Cocoa, and Vanilla, but the cinnamon by far overpowers the rest of the flavors. It’s a great beer for someone like me who, if left to my own devices, would proceed to marry cinnamon, have sex with it, and raise a whole family of baby cinnamon-human mongrels. If that’s not your thing, it still may be worth checking out, but consider splitting the bottle with someone. If you’re a heathen and hate cinnamon, it may be best to avoid this and try to find a bottle of 2016’s batch. I remember that one being a bit heavier on the coffee/chocolate taste.

This is another heavy beer with a high ABV of 11.9%. Noticing a pattern with these? I promise I’ll lay off the heavy, boozy beers at some point and discuss something else, but this is what I’m drinking lately.

Man, take a drink for each time I said “cinnamon” in this post.