It’s official boys and girls!

Pastrnak extension with Bruins is complete. 6 years, $40 million. $6.6667 aav. — Darren Dreger (@DarrenDreger) September 14, 2017

The Bruins and Pastrnak have agreed to a deal that will see Pastrnak paid $6.66M per year.

It’s incredible to think that this went from 6 years, $36M to 8 years, $88M and here we are.

Unreal.

FINALLY, we can put this behind us.