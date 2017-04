Stop me if you’ve heard this before but Patrice Bergeron is a finalist for the Frank Selke Trophy. Bergeron is in the running against Anaheim’s Ryan Kesler and Minnesota’s Mikko Koivu. This marks the sixth straight year that Bergeron has been named a finalist for the award which is given to a player “who demonstrates the most skill in the defensive component of the game.”

Bergeron won the award in 2012, 2014 and 2015.

Ryan Kesler has one the trophy once, after the 2010-2011 season.