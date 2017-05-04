PK Subban was a hockey player most Bruins’ fans hated because of the sweater he wore. Once he was traded, it was okay to come out and say how much you loved watching PK Subban play hockey. The same is happening with Montreal Canadiens goaltender Carey Price.

Carey Price is a world class goalie playing for an organization that has never been able to win in the playoffs. They may get close to Lord Stanley’s Cup, but they’ve never been able to hold it over their heads in over two decades.

Days of Y’Orr, ever the philanthropists, has a message for you:

We need to save Carey Price from Montreal.

Please visit SaveCareyPrice.com and help whatever way you can.