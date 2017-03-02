–Recorded 2/22/17-

It’s trade deadline day in the NHL and Robb and Bree sat down to discuss the current state of the Bruins and what they should be doing at this time of the season. Listen as we attempt to answer such questions as: Who will the Bruins pick up? Who should they pick up? Who should they forget even exists? Who’s that dude with the bushy beard again?

We also talk about the upcoming game against the New York Rangers on March 2nd and ramble on about how disappointing Jimmy Vesey is this season.

